Weimar’s Reagan Wick didn’t get to finish her freshman season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But she did not miss her opportunity as a sophomore.
The first left-handed pitcher in Weimar history, Wick went 26-2, striking out 245 opponents with a 1.14 ERA.
Wick helped lead the Ladycats to a 40-2 record, sweeping District 29-2A and advancing to their eighth state tournament appearance in school history.
Wick wrapped up her first full season as the Most Valuable Player on the Victoria Advocate All-Area Softball Team.
Q: Looking back, what did it mean to you to lead Weimar to the state tournament in your first full season?
A: It meant a lot. Our coach was constantly reminding us how many times they’d made it to state and to be able to add another number to the school, it felt great. Weimar has been known to make it there and I’m glad I was part of an amazing group to be there and experience it.
Q: What was the key to your success in the circle?
A: To have confidence. I knew that my defense had my back in everything. I knew I could throw anything and they would be there. Really to have a lot of trust and confidence and know that I can do whatever’s possible to help win and get as far as we can cause I knew I had a great defense and I knew I felt trusted in the circle.
Q: How did you handle the pressure and expectations that come with Weimar softball?
A: I blocked everything out. I’m in the circle, I don’t hear fans, I have to remain calm and know to get through the game without seeing the people cheering and the bad stuff and everything. I really blocked it out. The pressure can get to me sometimes but when the game starts its blocked out of my mind.
Q: What did it mean to you to add to Weimar’s legacy?
A: We have really progressed in our program from that last time and how much better we are going to become in the next few years. Yes we are losing some valuable players but we are also gaining so many through our team and it felt so good to be recognized as one of the good teams in Weimar softball.
Q: How are you working in the offseason to be ready next year?
A: I at the moment am in select softball. So I’m traveling to different places, I’m continuing to play. It’s really helping me to stay in shape, work on my pitches and stuff to help me for this upcoming season.
Q: You’re bringing back almost the entire team in 2022, what is the key to getting back to the state tournament and going even further?
A: Just know that we’ve been there before, we can do it again. It’s not impossible because it’s been done at Weimar eight times and we just have to work as hard as we did the last year and keep going and knowing that we can make it there.
