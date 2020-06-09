Seishuhn
Ryndee Seishuhn was named VC volleyball's MVP for the 2019-20 academic year.

 Contributed Photo by VC Athletics

Freshman outside hitter Ryndee Weishuhn (Columbus) has received the Victoria College’s Volleyball Most Valuable Player Award for the 2019-20 academic year.

Weishuhn led the Pirates in kills with 192 (2.46 per set) and points with 222.5 (2.9 per set) during the 2019 season en route to earning honorable mention on the All-Region XIV team.

