It will be a game of familiar foes when Calhoun travels to Memorial Stadium to take on Victoria West.
The game will be a rematch of last year’s season opener, when the Warriors outlasted the Sandcrabs in Port Lavaca, 21-20.
Tyvon Hardrick led West last season with 25 carries for 171 yards while Donovan Harris ran 21 times for 67 yards while adding 50 yards through the air in his first game at quarterback.
Harris is looking forward to starting his senior season.
“Everyone in that locker room is really excited for this season and game,” he said. “We understand what this rivalry means. We have beat Calhoun the past three years, so it’s our job to keep that streak going.”
Calhoun is tasked with replacing its entire starting secondary this season. Harris sees this as something he can take advantage of.
“There’s a lot of young guys in that secondary,” Harris said. “I can try and look people off or fool some of them with play fakes.”
The Sandcrabs however, returns five starters on the defensive line and at linebacker. Calhoun head coach Richard Whitaker expects those starters up front to help the secondary.
“Veterans are always people you are going to lean on,” said Whitaker. “We are going to count on them to get the younger guys settled down in these first few games. There are going to be some moments where the younger guys are going to be like deer in headlights, but that’s why you play non-district games. To prepare them.”
Calhoun has struggled against West recently, losing the last three times they faced the Warriors, but Whitaker thinks his team will give a strong performance.
“We have to take better care of the ball than we have in our last few games against West,” he said. We have really struggled with turnovers against them the last few years, and you can’t win football games when you play that way.”
West returns only three starters on offense, but are experienced on defense with six starters returning.
“We have done everything we can as coaches to help prepare the new guys for this situation,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “But at the end of the day, they are as prepared as they can be. All of the players have had an attention to detail and practice that makes me confident as their coach. If they keep doing those type of things then that’s what sets you up for success.”
The Warriors forced three turnovers in last year’s opener and senior linebacker Bill Sciba hopes the defense can do more of the same on Friday.
“It’s a lot of responsibility football for a defense when you face Calhoun, Sciba said. “This is a very important game and I just want us to come out fast and energized.”
Boyce said that both teams have admiration for each other.
“I think there’s a lot of mutual respect on both sides of this game,” Boyce said. “Between the whistles we are going to go at it and fight for every inch. But at the end of the game we shake hands and wish each other the best.”
Whitaker however, wants his team to focus on district, and even if the community makes the game into a rivalry he wants his team to play it like any other pre-district game.
“We are focused on getting better and preparing for district, Whitaker said. “Our first district ballgame is the biggest game, so we are going to play a lot of kids in the game and figure out who are players we can rely on so when those games that count come we are ready.”
