Victoria West announced its award winners for the 2020 season Thursday.
Chase Patek was named the team MVP after rushing for 1,469 yards and 18 touchdowns in his senior season. The running back is committed to play at Texas Lutheran University.
Blake Buzzell won the offensive MVP, and Jody Ybarra won the defensive MVP award. Buzzell became West's all-time leading passer in his one year at quarterback, and Jody Ybarra passed Bryce Sitka to become the Warriors' all-time leading tackler.
Daylen Moses was named lineman MVP and La'Trell Barfield was named special team's MVP. Both were honorable mentions on the Class 5A Texas Sports Writers Association all-state team.
Allen Dry took home the fighting heart award, an award given to the person who showed the drive to never give up. Dry is committed to play at Trinity University.
Wade Leath received the Trey Tagliabue award and scholarship while Colten Matus took home the Rhonda Foreman Hooper award and scholarship.
Ty Diaz was named student trainer of the year.
