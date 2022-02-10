Two weeks ago, Victoria West boys basketball coach Cody McDonald couldn’t help but be excited.
The Warriors looked to be back at full strength following a 52-37 win over Corpus Christi Ray on Jan. 28.
The win came on the heels of a month-long stretch where the Warriors didn’t have a full team or coaching staff for an extended period of time. Entering the game, they were in fourth place in District 29-5A and needed every win possible.
However, his excitement that Friday night was quickly quelled.
“Coming in after the game, I had some heart rhythm issues,” McDonald said. “My heart rate was up high, way higher than it should be.”
McDonald, 39, went into atrial fibrillation, defined by the Mayo Clinic as, “an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm … that can lead to blood clots in the heart.”
West’s first-year head coach was forced to make multiple trips to the hospital from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1. The medical staff used a procedure called cardioversion — a process that sends electrical waves through the heart — to shock his heart back into a normal rhythm.
McDonald, a self-proclaimed competitor, was forced to miss the Warriors’ contest with Corpus Christi Moody to start February. West won the previous meeting by 20 points on New Year’s Eve.
“I was kind of down, but I knew it wasn’t time for that,” said senior forward Dion Green. “I just had to do what he wanted us to do. That was to be a leader.”
Needing a win to avoid giving up ground in the playoff race, assistant coach Hector Reyes served as West’s head coach for the meeting between the Warriors and Trojans on Feb. 1.
While Reyes was tabbed as the coach for the game, James Murphy, Jamie Thomas and Matthew Jones all did their part to help put West’s players in the right position.
“Anytime somebody misses, it’s kind of a crucial thing for us because you feel a part missing,” Reyes said. “I told the kids and the coaching staff, ‘I may be the guy standing up, but we’re all working together.’”
The preparation by Reyes and the staff goes deeper than just being in the right place at the right time.
McDonald aims to bring a family-like atmosphere to his players as well as his coaches. When one goes down, the rest are ready to step up and play their part.
“I was irritated that I wasn’t getting to compete with my guys,” McDonald said. “I love doing what I do. I love the staff I do it with. It’s a family atmosphere that we have. I love our kids. But I was very relaxed knowing the people who were going to take over. We coach this team together. It’s a family. And the four coaches I have working with me, they can all be head coaches.”
The shorthanded win, along with a 30-point win against Corpus Christi Carroll on Feb. 4, put West in a spot where its playoff future is almost a guarantee.
The Warriors are guaranteed a seeding game to determine the third and fourth seeds between Corpus Christi Ray or King. A win in the final two games of the season against Flour Bluff on Friday or East on Tuesday would secure the playoff berth.
“It gave us a big sense of pride,” Reyes said. “Coach McDonald has been an influence to all of us. We’re all just one unit. So we knew what was expected of and it gave us a lot of pride.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.