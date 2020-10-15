Buzzell finished the game with 239 yards passing and 139 yards rushing and had a hand in four touchdowns. Patek accounted for 198 yards of total offense and three touchdowns.
“We really go good together,” Patek said of his fellow senior. “Blake can throw the ball, he can run the ball, he can really do anything.”
The Warriors started the scoring early, as Buzzell connected with Jose Aguilar on a 35-yard touchdown pass four minutes into the game before adding a score on the ground late in the first quarter.
“We came out and played hard for four quarters,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “King's quarterback and running back are dangerous and they proved that tonight. There’s still a lot of things we need to clean, up but the big goal was just playing when you’re tired and being disciplined when you’re tired and we we’re able to do that.”
King stayed within reach through the first half, scoring twice in the second quarter to pull within a touchdown.
But West pulled away in the third quarter, scoring three times on a Buzzell pass, a Buzzell run and a Patek run.
“It feels amazing to get this first win and open district like this,” Patek said. “We’re 1-0 in the games that matter, that puts us right where we want to be.”
The Warriors had a balanced offense, rushing the ball 43 times and throwing it 22.
Jose Aguilar had 97 yards receiving and two touchdowns, and Dion Green had three catches for 62 yards to help propel the Warriors offense.
“This hurry-up that we’re running is a great offense, because the defense doesn’t know what’s coming,” Patek said. “It’s a lot of fun to play in."
Buzzell was happy with the improvements the team made from last week.
“That was a setback that we had last week, but we came back and busted our butts this week at practice and we’re starting to figure out our potential,” Buzzell said. “I don’t think we’ve fully figured that potential out but it was definitely a step in the right direction.”
Up next for West is Victoria East. The Titans have won the past two meetings between the two schools, but West seeks a different outcome.
“It’s the biggest game of the regular season,” Buzzell said. “I feel like everybody loves to play East and that’s going to be the big momentum setter I feel like for this year. So hopefully, we can come back, win that game and use it as a boost for our season.”
Tyler Tyre is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. He can be reached at 361-580-6576 or at ttyre@vicad.com or @tylertyre.
As a Texas native I am so happy to be joining the Advocate staff and be staying in my home state. In May, 2019 I graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Journalism. I love to use the medium of sports to tell peoples stories.
