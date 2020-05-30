West Baseball
West's Bryce Sitka (4) bats during a VISD Tournament game against Tomball Concordia Lutheran at Riverside Stadium.

 Advocate File Photo

Following are Victoria West's baseball award winners for the 2020 season.

Varsity

MVP & Big Stick: Bryce Sitka

Gold Glove Infield: EJ Rodriguez & Blane Zeplin

Gold Glove Outfield: Ashton Grones

Pitcher of the Year: Colten Matus

JV

Big Stick: Dawson Orsak

Gold Glove Infield: Dalton Salas

Gold Glove Outfield: Antonio Duron

Sophmore

Big Stick: Channing Trahan

Gold Glove Infield: Oscar Tovar

Gold Glove Outfield: Ivan Ramirez

