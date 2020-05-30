Following are Victoria West's baseball award winners for the 2020 season.
Varsity
MVP & Big Stick: Bryce Sitka
Gold Glove Infield: EJ Rodriguez & Blane Zeplin
Gold Glove Outfield: Ashton Grones
Pitcher of the Year: Colten Matus
JV
Big Stick: Dawson Orsak
Gold Glove Infield: Dalton Salas
Gold Glove Outfield: Antonio Duron
Sophmore
Big Stick: Channing Trahan
Gold Glove Infield: Oscar Tovar
Gold Glove Outfield: Ivan Ramirez
