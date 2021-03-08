Victoria West looked ready to break out in the second inning against Corpus Christi King.
After loading the bases with no outs, the Warriors (7-3, 1-1) were on the verge of taking the lead in the District 29-5A game Monday night at Riverside Stadium.
But a strikeout and a ground out later, the Mustangs (8-4-1, 1-2) escaped the inning unscathed, and West lost its best chance to score.
"That inning just killed us tonight," said West head coach Manuel Alvarado. "We had bases loaded, nobody out and we didn't execute. We didn't take care of the little things that we needed too and we made mistakes. When you're in a tight ballgame like that you can't have those mistakes. Runs are valuable, and that was of our own doing."
West would only have three base runners the rest of the game in a 2-0 loss to King, the Warriors their first setback in district play.
"We really made solid contact today," said senior shortstop Blake Buzzell. "We just need to get on the pitching machine and get more work in and figure out how to get more balls in play. We were hitting it hard, it just went right at them and I thought we were just unfortunate."
West's Jace Mitscherling led off the first inning with a double into the left-field gap. But Mitscherling rounded the second base bag and was tagged out on a relay throw to the infield.
The second inning started promising when West loaded the bases. But Orlando Di Leo struck out and Buzzell was thrown out at second after Colby Wasichek lined out to shortstop.
West starter Brayden Goode threw five innings of shutout ball.
But he was relieved by Colten Matus after allowing back-to-back runners to reach base in the sixth.
"I just tried to pitch to contact and let them hit the ball and have the defense do work and line things up behind me," Goode said. "I thought I did a pretty good job of that today and the defense played well behind me. I had confidence out there and it's just disappointing we couldn't come away with a win."
Both runners scored and the Warriors only threat came in the bottom of the seventh.
Solis reached base after being hit by a pitch and Di Leo was also hit by a pitch, but was ruled to have leaned into the ball and had to continue the at-bat, and struck out.
West got two runners in scoring position, but the game ended on a fly out to right field by Jose Aguilar.
"We know how important these games are," Buzzell said. "We just have to hit it hard and treat every game like it's the most important game of our season, especially these district games. We have the VISD Tournament later this week and we just need to make sure we use that to get some extra reps in and build our confidence."
District 29-5A
Corpus Christi King 2, Victoria West 0
King: 000 002 0 - 2 3 4
West: 000 000 0 - 0 4 2
W: Andrew Solis. L: Brayden Goode. Highlights: (K) Solis 7 IP, 4 H, 0 BB, 6 SO, 1-for-3, 1R; Andrew Garcia 1-for-3, RBI; (W) Brayden Goode 5 IP, 3 H, 3 SO, 1 ER; Colten Matus 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 SO, 2-for-3; Jace Mitscherling, 1-for-3, 2B; Colby Wasichek, 1-for-3. Records: King 8-4-1, 1-2; West 7-3, 1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.