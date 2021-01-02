Omar Posada has sensed something with Victoria West all season.
The senior guard has been on varsity for three years, but this year’s group has been different.
“This is just a special team, probably the best team that I’ve ever played with,” Posada said. “We’ve started off perfect in district, and I feel like we could win every game. It’s a great feeling every time we step out there.”
The Warriors (7-2, 5-0) were looking to keep that undefeated start to District 29-5A going as they took on Corpus Christi Carroll (6-4, 2-3) on Saturday, and the team accomplished that with a 73-56 win over the Tigers.
The Warriors jumped out to an early lead behind eight first-quarter points from Zo Morgan, and West built the lead to 41-32 at halftime.
“I was just in the right place at the right time,” Morgan said. “I found myself in good spots and was able to make some plays.”
Carroll pulled to within six early in the third quarter, but after a timeout, West pulled away as Kevin Rankin took over, scoring 13 of his 26 points in the quarter. The Warriors built their lead up to 28 points before putting in backups in the fourth to take things home.
“We talked about that at halftime. We knew the third quarter had to be big for us,” said West head coach Pat Erskine. “We got them to turn the ball over a little bit, and we hit some shots that quarter and that helps. When you’re able to put the other team in bad spots and get some layups that’s where you can find success.”
Posada finished the game with 17 points, and Morgan chipped in with 10.
With the win, West improves to 5-0 in district play.
“We feel great right now, but we have to keep putting in the work and practicing and doing everything right,” Morgan said. “We know how good we can be.”
With so many players coming over from football and young players joining the team, Erskine is still figuring out his rotations.
“We’re just trying things out, and it’s not certain yet,” Erskine said. “It’s good to see more and be able to get guys minutes and see them more. It’s almost like tournament time because we have all these games back-to-back, and we were fortunate to get a big lead and have a chance to let those other guys (get) some minutes and see what they have.”
The next week will be important for West’s district championship hopes, as they will take on Flour Bluff (12-1, 5-1), which is second in district, and Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (5-8, 3-2), which is in third.
“It’s a good start, but we aren’t done yet,” Posada said. “We have to keep working hard everyday, play every team like they’re the best team, and we have to own up to our mistakes and figure out how to get better.”
District 29-5A
Victoria West 73, Corpus Christi Carroll 56
Points: (W) Kevin Rankin 26, Omar Posada 17, Zo Morgan 10, D’Andre Fillmore 5, Darrian Lacy 5, Jadyn Smith 4, La’Trell Barfield 3, Isaac Nemes 2, Dion Green 1; (C) Andre Sanders 12, Dylan Dudney 12, Matthew Lopez 2, Nic Medrano 17, Frank Perales 3, Benny Hernandez 10
3-Pointers: Posada 2, Rankin, Fillmore; Halftime: West 53-40; Records: West 7-2, 5-0; Carroll 6-4, 2-3.
