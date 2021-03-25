SAN ANTONIO - As Jadyn Rangel stepped up to take a free kick in the 74th minute for Victoria West, Kassandra Persinger already knew in her head what was going to happen next.
The Warriors' keeper had seen Rangel score so many free kicks that she had every confidence this would lead to another one.
"I knew as soon as she stepped up, it was going in," Persinger said. "I said to myself 'J has it. J always has good free kicks kicks,' and I just had a feeling this one was going in. I knew that she was going to score, and that we would just need to hold them off once she did."
Rangel struck the free kick from 30-yards out and put her hands up as it sailed in the air, with the free kick ending up in the upper left hand corner of the net for a goal. As it did, she turned and ran to Persinger to celebrate, giving West the lead against Laredo Martin in the Class 5A bi-district round.
"I just told myself to take it all in and take deep breaths," Rangel said. "I knew parents from the other team would be screaming and trying to get into my head, but I didn't let that get to me. I just relaxed, composed myself and did what I could to try and chip it in the corner."
That lone goal would turn out to be enough, as the Warriors would hold on to beat Laredo Martin 1-0, advancing to the area round to take on the winner of McAllen High and Edcouch-Elsa, which play Friday.
"It's absolutely incredible, my heart is still racing," said West head coach Courtney Stoltenberg. "I've never won a playoff game as a head coach, and it's just amazing. We came out pretty nervous, but we were confident as well. It wasn't our best game, but we finally got into it, and we outlasted them. That's what it's all about."
It was a nervy start for both teams, but it was Laredo Martin that controlled things early, creating possession and getting more chances than West in the early going.
But slowly, the momentum started to shift and after halftime, it was Victoria West creating the chances and playing with more confidence.
"We knew that we could eventually break the defense and get a goal," Rangel said. "We just had to not let the aggression get in our heads, stay in the game and keep working as a team. We just couldn't let their physicality get the best of us."
Skylar Shaffer created opportunities for the Warriors multiple times in the second half but was unable to find the back of the net. When Rangel was fouled in the 74th minute, leading to the free kick, it seemed like it might be the last opportunity for West to find the back of the net before things went to extra time.
"It was an easy choice to give it to Jadyn," Stoltenberg said. "She's great under pressure and is really accurate with those balls. We knew she would at least put it on net and give someone a chance to follow up. But we didn't even need that, she just took care of it."
Persinger credited the defense for securing the shutout for West.
"They're just rock solid," Persinger said. "If I didn't have my back four, it would be rough. No way we would have made it this far. They were so aggressive, and the girls were just going super hard, even on easy tackles and easy balls. They stayed calm and played the way they know they can play."
The playoff win was the first for West since 2015.
"We kept telling ourselves that our senior year was going to be the year," Rangel said. "But we realized earlier this year that it didn't need to be. Our junior year can be it. This was our goal, get past the first round. Hopefully we can keep going."
