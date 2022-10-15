CORPUS CHRISTI — Victoria West made easy work of Corpus Christi Ray on Friday in District 14-5A, Division I play.
The Warriors rolled up 411 yards of total offense and scored seven touchdowns in a 54-10 win over the Texans at Cabaniss Stadium.
Senior receiver D’andre Fillmore and junior running back Kamauri Montgomery accounted for all of West’s touchdowns.
Fillmore had five catches for 142 yards and four touchdowns. Montgomery rushed for 98 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries.
West (3-4, 3-1) limited Ray (3-5, 0-4) to 235 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers.
Senior Carter Nelson picked up his third interception of the season, while Montgomery and Jaxx Rangnow each had a fumble recovery.
TK Rollins had a sack, and Zane Artiaga and Clayton Sciba each had a tackle for a loss.
The Warriors host Corpus Christi Carroll in Week 9.