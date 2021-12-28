The Victoria West boy’s basketball team wanted to wash out the taste of a sour district loss to Corpus Christi Ray.
On the opening day of the Mike Smith Classic, the Warriors were able to do that with wins over Wharton and Kerrville Tivy.
West (10-8) opened the tournament in dominant fashion with a 64-36 win over Wharton, before beating Tivy 62-48 to sit in first place after the first day of the tournament.
The Warriors rattled off a 10-0 run in the first five minutes against Wharton while forcing six turnovers in that time. Seven points each from D’andre Fillmore and Jadyn Smith let West enjoy a 31-18 halftime lead.
“We were able to put everyone in and get our legs going again because we’ve been on break for a little bit,” said Smith, a senior. “Having that game was really good for us because the whole team got to play.”
The Tigers (10-7) committed 13 turnovers in the first half and 21 in the game. West was able to create plenty of second chance opportunities with 24 offensive rebounds.
West capitalized on Wharton’s mistakes to go on a 15-2 run in the first six minutes of the third quarter.
“That was a level of maturity for our kids, not only after that loss to Ray, but coming out of the holiday break, as well,” said West coach Cody McDonald. “A lot of games in the holidays, teams tend to not execute well. That’s not what you saw from our guys. That took some mental toughness.”
Smith led the way for the Warriors with 14 points in the opening game. Fillmore and Dion Green finished with nine points each.
Jakorian Baldrige’s nine points set the pace for the Tigers.
West’s clash with Tivy was different as the two were tied at 30-30 at halftime.
Tivy’s Jaden Frausto hit four first half 3-pointers to keep the Antlers in striking distance. Tivy was 5 of 10 from behind the arc in the first half and shot 44% from the field in that time.
The Warriors, after forcing five turnovers in the first half, created four turnovers in the third quarter, sparking an 11-2 run that gave West a lead it never relinquished.
“We had to play better defense than we did in the first half,” said junior D’andre Fillmore. “We had to come out strong in the third quarter and put a stop to [Frausto’s] run.”
Smith led the way again for West with 19 points against Tivy. The senior opened the game 5 of 6 shooting — including 2 of 2 from 3-point range — to set the pace for the Warriors.
That pace was contagious as Fillmore finished with 16 points and Dion Green and Zo Morgan had 10.
“I’m so proud of [Smith] because he’s stepped into a much more aggressive role this year,” McDonald said. “When he is aggressive, the entire team feeds off him because he is our leader.”
West closes the Mike Smith Classic at 1 p.m. Wednesday against Austin.
MIKE SMITH CLASSIC
Victoria West 64, Wharton 36
Points: (W) Jakorian Baldridge 9, Raymond Hudson 6, Angell Gaona 6, Edward Sanders 5, Kameron Mitchell 4, Da’Trean Norman 4, CJ Scott 2; (VW) Jadyn Smith 14, D’andre Fillmore 9, Dion Green 9, Darrion Lacy 7, Kibreante Williams 7, Jeremiah Baldwin 6, Kamron Mobley 4, Jackson Hodge 2.
Points: (T) Jaden Frausto 21, Quentin Vega 6, Robert Jackson 5, Cade Braaten 4, Luke Johnston 4, Seth Hendricks; (VW) Jadyn Smith 19, D’andre Fillmore 16, Dion Green 10, Zo Morgan 10, Darrion Lacy 5, Luke Parker 2.
Halftime: Tied 30-30. 3-pointers: (T) Frausto 5, Vega 2. (VW) Smith 2, Morgan 2. Records: West 10-8. Tivy 8-6.
Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.
Sam is a Sports Reporter with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.
