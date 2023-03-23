Gallery: Victoria West vs. La Joya Palmview boys soccer
Victoria West played against La Joya Palmview in a bi-district playoff match Thursday evening at Cabaniss Athletic Complex in Corpus Christi. After trailing at halftime, West made a comeback against La Joya and won 2-2 (4-3 in penalty kicks).
“I feel so much excitement in me,” he said after the goal. “I just wanted to help my team move on.”
"Mario has been a player for us for the last couple of years, so there was nobody else that I would have had taking that PK," said West head coach Hazael Avila.
West goalkeeper Kolden Adcock made a save in the shoot-out to give his team an advantage. He ended the match with over 15 saves, five coming in the two extra periods.
“It felt amazing on that first save. I haven’t got a PK save like that in forever,” Adcock said. “It just felt amazing personally, very happy to bring this team up all the way to the playoffs, especially after last year.”
West's Armando Rojas, Brandon Garay and Jacob Madrigal were the other Warriors to score in the shoot-out.
West’s first goal came in the 15th minute from Angel Mendez off of a free kick from Juan Arellano.
Mendez was then disqualified from the game later in the first half after receiving his second yellow card, which forced the Warriors to play at an 11-10 disadvantage.
A total of 10 yellow cards were assessed in the game, seven going to West.
Still, down a man in the second half, the Warriors defense was able to hold the Lobos scoreless and Garay was able to tie the game up on a penalty kick in the 74th minute.
“The game didn’t start off the way we wanted,” Avila said. “We battled. We were down a guy, and we held up against a very well coached football team. They were extremely physical, they moved the ball well, so I’m very proud of our guys.”
West girls defeat Laredo Martin in bi-district playoff
The Victoria West girls kept their season alive on Thursday night.
The Lady Warriors defeated Laredo Martin 2-1 in their bi-district playoff game at San Antonio Southside ISD Stadium.
West’s Abbie Adcock and Skylar Shaffer ended the match with the team’s two goals.
Cami Patek recorded an assist, while Mia Fonseca (2) and Sydney Simpson (1) combined for three saves.
The Lady Warriors advance to the area round, where they will face the winner of McAllen Memorial-Brownsville Porter.