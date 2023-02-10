Just 10 seconds remained on Memorial Stadium's shot clock, but it couldn’t have taken any longer for Victoria West to reach zero.
The Warriors were winless against Victoria East for eight straight seasons until their 2-0 victory over the Titans (3-7-1, 0-2) during Friday night’s District 29-5A North Zone match.
“It felt so great. It was exciting,” West head coach Hazael Avila said about the win. “Those last 10 seconds felt like 10 minutes.”
“I feel like we’ve been preparing as a team for a long time. We’ve gotten close several times, and other times they’ve played well,” he added. “I thought that if any year was the year, this was the group that was going to be able to do it.”
West’s determination to top East for the first time in nearly nine years showed from the start of the match.
The Warriors were able to put pressure on the Titans’ back line until junior Brandon Garay was able to find the back of the net at the eight minute mark to give his team a 1-0 lead.
“It’s all about momentum,” Avila said. “I think (Garay) gave us the proper momentum.”
East head coach Josh Chaput didn’t think that his team was ready for the pressure that the Warriors enforced early on.
“I think West came out the first 15 minutes and really took it to us, which took us a while to adjust to their pressure,” he said. “You have to go out and compete. If you don’t show up and compete, you have to minimize your mistakes. You make mistakes, and they capitalize off of them.”
The Titans had their fair share of opportunities to tie the game, especially late in the second half earning multiple free kicks. However, they weren’t able to capitalize.
“The one takeaway is that we got to put the ball in the back of the net when we have chances,” Chaput said. “We had our chances, but we just didn’t finish.”
Instead West senior Justis Trenck was able to finish off the Titans with a goal in the 77th minute, which was met with exuberance from his sideline knowing he had sealed the victory.
“I just trusted my shot,” Trenck said. “When I kicked it I just trusted it.”
“(The win) felt great,” he added. “Because I know that this is a team that we can make it far in the playoffs. I know this is the team.”
The win moves West to 8-2-2 overall and 2-0-1 in zone play.
"(It's) nothing but expectation. We've been playing great all year," Avila said. "We won all of our cross zone games. We've won the games that we've played in our district so far, so our expectation is greatness and that's what we're trying to achieve."