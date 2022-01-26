The Victoria West boys soccer team kept its momentum rolling in district play.
The Warriors beat Corpus Christi Carroll 5-0 on Tuesday behind two goals from Brandon Garay. Mateo Lauper, Justis Trenck and Angel Mendez also scored for West.
Picking up assists were Lauper, Trenck, Garay and Eduardo Rodriguez.
Trevor Seerden was in goal to pick up the clean sheet for West.
The Warriors improve to 3-5-1 overall and 2-0-0 in district play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.