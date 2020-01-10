Kevin Rankin finished with 19 points to lead Victoria West to a 49-38 District 30-5A win over Victoria East on Friday night at the West gym.
The Warriors, who began the night in fifth place, improved to 8-13 overall and 3-3 in district play.
"The ball was going in and the basket was big," Rankin said. "It was an electric feeling with all the fans but as a team, we can't get caught up in the crowd. We have to stay smart in late-game situations."
East fell to 1-5 in district play and 8-14 on the season.
The Titans were led by Ethan White, who finished with 18 points.
Ed Clay added 8 points.
"We have to get ourselves focused and not get down on losing close ball games," said East coach John Howie. "My job as a coach is to get us ready for Tuesday, and we're going to come in with a lot of confidence."
The Warriors took the lead early and never looked back.
West outscored East 20-6 in the first quarter and took a 27-17 halftime lead.
"Tonight was a good opportunity for us to be challenged," said West coach Pat Erskine. "We learned how to contain the runs of the other team, and our kids are getting to understand those moments are important. We're trying to teach the value of possession."
The Titans mounted a comeback in the second half, but West continued to answer offensively.
Behind Rankin's 19 points, Omar Posada added 16 to pace the Warriors' offense.
East came within 10, but missed free throws proved pivotal in the second half.
The Titans finished 7-19 from the free throw line.
"Until we get the free throw situation solved... because that's our achilles heel," Howie said. "All of our effort gets negated when we don't get those opportunities from the line and get those free shots."
West, which has now won two district games, will look to extend its streak against Corpus Christi Carroll on Tuesday at home.
East will look to bounce back Tuesday against Calhoun.
"We need to go in and work hard," Rankin said. "We want to come out against Carroll and continue our winning-streak."
District 30-5A
Victoria West 49, Victoria East 40
Points: (VW) La’Trell Barefield 5, Omar Posada 16, Jadyn Smith 2, Kevin Rankin 19, Andrew Shelton 5, Dion Green 2. (VE) Kaiden Perry 2, Ethan White 18, Daemien Robles 3, Andrew Alexander 3, Ed Clay 8, Brady Parker 2, Terrance Terrell 2, Jayden Keuker 2. Halftime: Victoria West 27-17. 3-Pointers: Barfield, Posada 4, Rankin 2, Robles.
