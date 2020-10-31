The Victoria West boys and Victoria East girls both won the VISD Fall Classic.
The East “red team” won the girls tournament, shooting 754 as a team over the two rounds. West came in third, shooting 852, East’s “gold team” came in fourth with an 885 and East’s “black team” came in sixth, with a 959.
On the boys side, West’s “red team” took home first place, shooting 656 overt the course of the two days, East’s “gold team” shot 736 and came in third, East’s “black team” came in seventh with an 869 and West’s “gray team” came in eighth, shooting 893.
West’s Wyatt Klekar came in first place on the boys side, shooting 153 over the two days, Easts Cody Mcintosh came in second shooting 162 and West’s Jace Mitscheling came in third with a 164.
East’s Emma Koch came in first on the girls side and Amber Short tied for second, Allison Casal was tied for fifth, Corrin Wallner was No. 10 Dallas Smith was No. 12, Kenzy Sneath was No. 15, Madison Christansen was No. 16, Alyssa Alvarado was No. 19, Amber Buentello tied for 22, Laney Atkinson came in 24, Lillian Boyett was 26, Haley Beckner was 29 and Kam Richter was 31.
West’s Laney Glass came in fourth, Katie Udd tied for eighth, Corrin Wallner was 10, Emily Thigpen was 14, Elaina Sciba was 21, Caleigh Debord was 27 and Samantha Vigil was 82.
West’s Jared Lofland came in fourth and Caleb Reinecke came in sixth, Wade Patek came No. 18, Nick Martinez was No. 26 Jayden Schilling tied for No. 27, Hudson Matthews was No. 29, Hayden Licon was No. 241 and Trevor Yancey was No. 37.
East’s JR Gips came in eighth, Kaeden Dollins tied for ninth, Mark Doane was No. 11, Aaron Holochwost was No. 20, Braden Casal was No. 24, Peryton Gregory was No. 30, Caden Casillas was also tied for 30, Elijah Youngblood was No. 33 and Koen Wertmen was No. 39.
