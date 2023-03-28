CORPUS CHRISTI — The pedigree of Brownsville Porter was apparent to Victoria West entering its Class 5A area round match against the Cowboys.

Porter, which was riding an 18-game winning streak, was in the midst of its eighth playoff appearance in the last 10 seasons.

West, which was coming off of a penalty shoot-out win over La Joya Palmview in the bi-district round, was only in its second.

“It’s obviously intimidating having that kind of success,” West head coach Hazael Avila said about Porter. “The 18-game winning streak wasn’t the shocking thing. It's just the fact that they’re a successful program.”

Porter’s postseason prowess got the best of West on Tuesday night, as they defeated the Warriors 4-0 at the Corpus Christi Cabaniss Athletic Complex to advance to their third straight regional quarterfinal.

“I think our guys could have been first to the ball several times. We probably could have been a little bit more aggressive,” Avila said. “They were obviously more physical. They were obviously quicker to the ball, and it shows.”

“They’ve been a successful program for many, many years, and those are the things that it takes to be at this level,” he added.

The Warriors struggled after the first half in which they went down 3-0, getting off zero shots on goal compared to eight from the Cowboys (24-2-1).

“I knew they were going to come out hot, but I honestly expected us to keep it to at least one goal in the first half, but I guess they just caught us by surprise,” said West senior Armando Rojas.

West was able to create some opportunities on the offensive end in the second half in the form of a Brandon Garay free kick from just outside the box, however he wasn’t able to cash in.

Porter added its last goal of the game in the 62nd minute when Martin Gonzalez drove down the field and put a shot past West goalkeeper Kolden Adcock, who ended with six saves.

West ends its season 14-5-2 and will graduate a class of six seniors.

“As far as hope it gives is none,” Avila said about this season’s playoff appearance. “We know it’s something that we have to work for. It gives us the ability to understand what style and how tough we have to play. It shows us what kind of game mentality and physicality we need in order to make it.”