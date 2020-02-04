Jayden Dolezal has grown into a large part of Victoria West's offense as a senior.
Dolezal, a winger, was part of the Warriors team that made it to the playoffs last season, and has tried to help the younger players on the team by becoming more of a leader.
"The experience is what I think has helped me," Dolezal said. "Having played the last few years, I just knew that this year I needed to take a step and be more vocal on the field so I can help others know what they are doing."
Jayden Dolezal on becoming a leader in his senior season. pic.twitter.com/lTky6FdoLZ— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) February 5, 2020
Dolezal and Victoria West went up against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on Tuesday night in a District 30-5A matchup at Memorial Stadium. The Warriors (2-2-2, District 3-5A) fell 3-1 in a come from behind effort by the Eagles.
West jumped out to an early with a goal from Mateo Lauper coming midway through the first half. West controlled the game early but after halftime, Veterans Memorial came out strong.
"We've been talking about intensity lately in practice," said West head coach Hazael Avila. "One of our focuses that we've had, even going into the second half as finishing strong. Unfortunately it didn't work out our way. Vets came out stronger than us and it's something we're going to have to learn from and adjust to. It's still a long season ahead."
West gets a throw but cant turn it into anything offensively. pic.twitter.com/YiQ7to0eYk— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) February 5, 2020
James Kremling scored the equalizing goal just five minutes into the first half on a free kick and Aiden Perales scored on a volleyed goal two minutes later to give Veterans Memorial the lead. Veterans Memorial added a third goal towards the end of the match.
"They hit two miraculous shots and it kind of got to us," Avila said. "It was one of those things where we worked so hard for that first goal and then when those two shots go in I think it did take a lot of air out of us. But we didn't give up, we kept fighting."
Lauper, a sophomore, scored West's lone goal and hopes to carry that confidence into future games.
"I just have to keep that motivation to put one on the board every game for my team," Lauper said. "They give me the motivation to keep my head up and put in as many as I can and I try to do the same for them."
Mateo Lauper scores Wests lone goal against Veterans Memorial. pic.twitter.com/QyL4vhNmiu— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) February 5, 2020
Avila likes what he's seen out of Lauper in his first varsity season.
"He's been ready from the start," Avila said. "He's just a great player. He knows spacing very well, he has the speed he has the touch and his shot is there. I think it's just going to come down to gaining chemistry by playing more with these other guys. The more opportunities he gets the more dangerous he'll get."
