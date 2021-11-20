CORPUS CHRISTI — Victoria West finished fourth at the Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club on Saturday.
The Warriors had a two-day total of 741 (376-365)
Calallen took first, followed by Corpus Christi Ray and Veterans Memorial at second and third respectively.
Caleb Reinecke led the Warriors in scoring with a two-day total of 162 (80-82), finishing second overall. Wade Patek finished fifth with a 167 (89-78). Jackson Crocker shot 190 (93-97), while Hayden Licon and Mason Balboa shot 225 each.
West next plays in the Victoria Fall Invitational on Dec. 3-4 at The Club at Colony Creek and Victoria Country Club.
