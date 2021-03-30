PORTLAND — Victoria West finished second at the District 29-5A golf tournament at the the Northshore Country Club with a team total of 712.
The Warriors came ten strokes short of district champion Gregory-Portland, which shot 702 as a team.
West's Wyatt Klekar finished third individually, leading the Warriors by shooting 162. Jared Lofland was fourth individually with 164. Caleb Reinecke shot 188, Jayden Shilling shot 198 and Wade Patek shot 214.
The Warriors advance as a team to the Class 5A, regional tournament on April 21-22 at The Hyatt Hill Country Club in San Antonio.
Victoria East finished in fifth place with a team total of 791.
Cody McIntosh and JR Gips shot 190 each and finished tied 15th overall. Aaron Holochwost shot 205, Mark Doane shot 206 and Kaeden Dollins shot 244.
West's Nicholas Martinez competed individually and shot 225.
East's Caeden Casillas, Peyton Gregory and Koen Wertman also competed individually, shooting 240, 279 and 285 respectively.
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial's A team was third as a team shooting 741, Flour Bluff was fourth with 774, Corpus Christi Carroll was sixth with 796 and Vets' B team was seventh with 838.
