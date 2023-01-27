After winning six straight district titles, the West boys knew the move from District 27-5A to District 29-5A would prove to be a challenge.

“Our district is almost more competitive than our region, so if you can get out of the district and you can win some medals and feel good about yourself to get into that top two you have a shot to get to state,” said West head coach John Klinkerman.

They were in danger of not even medaling in the team category during Friday’s District 29-5A swim meet at the VISD Aquatic Center with just one event left.

However, after shaving nearly 10 seconds off of their seeding time and clocking in at 3:36.65 to win gold in the 400-yard freestyle relay, the boys were able to snag third place after narrowly beating out Corpus Christi Ray (66) with a team score of 68.

“Incredibly proud of them,” Klinkerman said. “We have a group of seniors that mean a lot to me. They’re on their third coach in four years, and they never gave up, so I just appreciate these boys.”

Jackson Quimby, John Florida, Charles Andruss and Samir Shamma were the swimmers in the relay.

Shamma, who swam the last leg of the event, also helped out the team with a second place finish in the 100-yard freestyle and a third place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke.

“I think he performed excellent. He had a great meet,” Klinkerman said. “He’s been dealing with a little bit of an injury, but he swam through that and did a great job.”

Quimby also added a silver medal after finishing second in the 100-yard backstroke.

Flour Bluff won the boys district title after finishing the meet with 233 points, while Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial ended in second with 82 points.

The West girls ended the meet in fourth place with 39 points, behind Corpus Christi King (58), Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (70) and Flour Bluff (271).

Shelby Travis was a large reason why the West girls were able to place top five, as she earned gold medals in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:59.97, and the 500-yard freestyle clocking in at 5:29.41. Both were pool records for the junior.

“I rate (my performance) 10 out of 10. I did pretty good, and I felt good in the water,” she said. “This whole season I’ve not been doing too well, but I finally kicked through and did good with all the training.”

Freshman Glory Palmer finished fifth in the girls 200-yard IM for West.

East’s boys and girls teams both ended the meet in sixth place.

East sophomore David Garcia was the top performer for the Titans, taking home silver in the 100-yard butterfly and bronze in the 200-yard IM.

“(Garcia’s) brand new to East this year,” said East coach Courtney Tulley. “He’s a sophomore, and he did fantastic. He dropped time in both of his events.”

Julia Hagan was also able to qualify for regionals for East after placing sixth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:08.26.

“They did pretty well,” Tulley said about her team. “I got almost all of my swimmers to qualify for regionals today, and they swam their hearts out.”

On Thursday, Sarah Hagan finished third place in the 1-meter dive with a score of 357.80 for East.

Tulley was named the diving coach of the meet for the girls and was tied for the title in the boys diving events.

The regional swimming and diving meet will take place from Feb. 3-4 at the CCISD Natatorium in Corpus Christi for those who qualified.