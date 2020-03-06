The Victoria West boys "red" team sit in first place after the first round of the VISD District Preview Golf Tournament on Friday.
The Warriors, who had a team score of 319 were led by a round of 74 from Jared Lofland and Jude Stehling also was under 80, shooting a round of 78.
Victoria East is in third place with a team total of 356, behind West and Corpus Christi Ray. The Titans Clayton Maraggia shot an 83 to lead the team.
The West "Gray team is in sixth place with a team total of 404. Caleb Reinecke had the best round on the team as he shot 87.
On the girls side, the East "gold" is in second place with a team total of 344, behind only Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, which had a team score of 321.
Emma Koch led the way for the Lady Titans with a round of 81 while Amber short shot an 85.
The Victoria West "silver" team is in third place after Friday with a team score of 371. Emily Bauknight shot an 88 and Laney Glass shot a 90 for the Warriors.
The Victoria West "red" team is in fifth and was led by a round of 110 from Calligrphies Debord.
The East "red" team sat in sixth and the East "black" team was in seventh after Friday.
