SEGUIN – The Victoria West boys’ golf team placed first with a team total of 330 at the Matador Fall Golf Invitational in Seguin.
The Warriors were led by junior Jared Lofland who shot a 78, followed by Junior Wyatt Klekar with a 79. Senior leader Jordan Hanes shot an 83, senior Jude Stehling shot 90 and senior Caleb Meisner shot a 93. Loftland took fifth place medalist honors.
The Warriors next tournament will be Nov. 8-9 at the Club at Colony Creek.
“This was the first tournament of the year for last year’s regional qualifying team and they are picking up right where they left off,” said West coach John Schaller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.