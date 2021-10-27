Victoria West senior forward Jadyn Smith has played plenty of basketball during his high school career.
Smith is just the second four-year varsity player to feature for the Warriors’ boys basketball team since the school opened in 2010.
He was part of West’s historic 19-5 season last year that saw the Warriors win a district title and reach the regional semifinals, both for the first time in program history.
After losing seniors Kevin Rankin, La’trell Barefield and Omar Posada to graduation, the departure of coach Pat Erskine and the promotion of assistant Cody McDonald, things may look slightly different on the court.
Smith is ready to lean on what he learned from last year’s seniors to help West make another run as they opened practice on Wednesday.
“They always worked hard and we all loved them,” Smith said. “We all were a family. We’re trying to do that again. It’s having good teammates, that’s what it’s all about.”
While McDonald was an assistant under Erskine — now an assistant at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial — he learned creating the culture of a family is the fast track to sustained success. In his first year as head coach, he’s hoping to carry on the culture his mentor started.
“Appreciation, that’s the main thing that goes through my head,” McDonald said of his time with Erskine. “It’s something we teach as a program. It’s something our coaches believe in. You’ve gotta appreciate the moments you’ve been given or you start to take them for granted.”
Last season also revealed the grit in the Warriors’ locker room. The team had to play its final three district games in the span of a week due to COVID-19 postponements.
“We had to overcome what seemed like it wasn’t possible or realistic at the time,” said junior Luke Parker. “Those games take a toll and playing those three, I think it shows who we are as a team.”
Despite losing an All-Stater and two All-District selections, West has plenty of returners coming back like Smith, Parker and junior Zo Morgan. In addition to those three, the Warriors are anticipating the return of players like Dion Green, D’andre Fillmore, Darrian Lacy and Jeremiah Baldwin once football season ends.
Having that many players return from last year’s run, and a coach who’s familiar with the players, has West primed for the new season.
“We’ve seen a lot of improvement in our team and people are stepping up in big ways,” Morgan said. “Last year was very exciting. I can’t wait to do it again.”
