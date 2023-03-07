Victoria West couldn’t let a repeat of its last game against Victoria East happen on Tuesday night.

Already having locked up first place in the District 29-5A, North Zone, the Warriors struggled in a 3-0 loss to the Titans on Feb. 28.

West (13-5-2, 7-1-1) rebounded in its game against Corpus Christi Miller (2-11-1, 1-6-1) at Memorial Stadium, defeating the Buccaneers 2-0 to wrap up play against north zone opponents.

“Momentum is all we needed right now, especially after we lost against East,” said West’s Justis Trenck. “We needed this to build back up.”

The Warriors will face off against Flour Bluff, the winner of the south zone, on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium to decide the district title.

“Especially after last week’s loss it was a good way for us to come back and go in strong towards our district championship game and then the playoffs after that,” said West head coach Hazael Avila.

Trenck opened up the game finding Brandon Garay for a goal in the five minutes into play.

“It set the tone,” Trenck said. “It told us that we got it, and it put us ahead.”

Garay then ended the game with a late goal, converting on a penalty kick just outside the box with just five minutes left in the match.

“He did get that card early on, and I didn’t want him to be in trouble, so I did pull him for a big part of the game but luckily he was able to come back in level-headed and score that late goal that helped us seal the game,” Avila said.

Still, West ended the game having taken over 15 shots but only converting on two. Avila knows his team needs to learn from its shortcomings on Tuesday.

“I think our communication needs to improve," Avila said. "I think simple things like passing, controlling, just being able to take advantage of the opportunities that were presented.”

West girls top Lady Bucs in North Zone finale

A win or loss wouldn’t have had any effect on Victoria West’s standings in the District 29-5A, North Zone on Tuesday.

“We were more focused on trying to give everyone time, focusing on different aspects that we’ve been going over in games,” said West head coach Courtney Stoltenberg. “It wasn’t necessarily all about the overall score.”

Still, the Lady Warriors were able to come away with a convincing 5-2 victory over Corpus Christi Miller (3-13, 2-8) at Memorial Stadium to end zone play 6-2-0 (13-8-1 overall).

“We were moving the ball really well and attacking quickly,” Stoltenberg said.

The Lady Warriors ended the match taking over 30 shots, with more than 20 of them coming in the first half.

It was in the first half where Sofia Verastegui opened up with a goal less than three minutes into the game.

West couldn’t find the back of the net for the next 22 minutes until Mia Ramirez, Cami Patek and Cleo Prejean all scored within a five minute span.

“It was very rewarding,” Ramirez said. “It felt like a very big weight off of our shoulders. It definitely helped us throughout the rest of the game.”

The Lady Warriors will host Corpus Christi King on Friday at 5:30 p.m. to decide third place in the district.