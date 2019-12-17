Kevin Rankin has taken on a much larger role in his second varsity season at Victoria West.
Rankin, a junior guard, knew that he’d have to improve in all facets of the game in his second season with the Warriors.
“I’ve tried to understand the mental side of the game better,” Rankin said. “That, being a better teammate and pushing others to get better have been the biggest things I’ve tried to do this season.”
Rankin showed his progress Monday night, scoring 27 points in West’s 70-42 District 30-5A opener against Calhoun at the West gym.
West (5-8, 1-0) came out with a strong first quarter and took a quick 20-7 lead. The Warriors built on the lead, outscoring the Sandcrabs 24-12 in the second to go into halftime with a 44-19 lead.
“Our defense is really bad right now,” said Calhoun head coach John Curta. “I don’t know if any Calhoun team has ever given up 44 points in a half. We didn’t play well, we didn’t shoot well, we didn’t share the ball. We have to be better at not getting forced into an up and down game like we did tonight.”
Calhoun’s (4-7, 0-2) struggles continued as West pulled away, going up by 26 points to start the fourth quarter. Midway through the quarter, West used its bench to start and increased it’s lead to 30 before Calhoun made a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“When you’re able to win at home it just makes everything easier,” said West head coach Pat Erskine. “In a home game, you’re supposed to have a little bit of an advantage. We’ve talked about this game everyday in practice – the first game of district is so important. The guys kept their focus, but we’re still young and you can see moments in that game where decision making wasn’t the best and we have to get better at that.”
With the loss, the Sandcrabs remain winless in district.
“We just have to keep working hard and go to practice with a good mindset,” said Jarius Stewart, a junior. “We have the talent, we just have to keep working every day.”
Stewart knows Calhoun still has work to do, but also knows the areas the team needs to improve upon the most.
“We had way too many turnovers,” he said. “We all just have to keep our head up and make smart decisions. We also have to feed our big man (Pedro Vissoto), that’s our best offensive player so we have to do a better job of that.”
West has been practicing on a full court press and used it in the district opener.
Rankin was happy with what it provided.
“We haven’t used the press that much this year but we’ve been working on it very hard in the preseason,” Rankin said. “We finally got to show it in district and it worked well, but we still have to fix some things.”
Erskine knows the Warriors are young, but was pleased with what he saw from the Warriors.
“We’re still learning as a team,” Erskine said. “The biggest thing for us is our focus. We have to learn to stay focused throughout practice, games and tournaments. That’s what we want and they did well with that tonight. There’s a goal and we have to keep our focus if we hope to achieve it.”
District 30-5A
Victoria West 70, Calhoun 42
Highlights – (W) Kevin Rankin 27; La’Trell Barfield 13; Omar Posada 13. Records: West 5-8, 1-0, Calhoun 4-7, 0-2.
