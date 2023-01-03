Victoria West couldn’t afford a slow start in its first game of the new year.
The Warriors turned the ball over 19 times compared to Flour Bluff’s 10 in a 60-43 loss during non-zone play in District 29-5A.
“I just saw us be careless with the ball,” said West coach Cody McDonald. “To Bluff’s credit, they came and played really hard. They’re a really good team. They were physical on the ball and put us in some spots where we got rushed or didn’t handle the pressure.”
West’s (12-14) struggles began in the second quarter, committing six turnovers and allowing three of Flour Bluff’s five 3-pointers in the quarter.
“It’s tough when you don’t play smart basketball,” said senior forward Jackson Hodge. “Just a simple fact, we gave them easy points in transition. It makes the game 10 times harder.”
The Warriors also endured a drought without a field goal spanning 5 minutes, 24 seconds in the first half. The Hornets (15-9) went on an 11-0 run during that time.
“Every team always plays better when they have momentum,” Hodge said. “During that stretch, we turned the ball over. We lost all momentum, and we didn’t necessarily get good possessions. If we would’ve just slowed it down and got better possessions, that would’ve helped us.”
West trailed by 14 entering the final quarter and hoped to cut into the deficit, but the Hornets made each of their first five shots from the field to open the quarter.
“The shots they were getting were because we were having to scramble from behind,” McDonald said. “Coming into the fourth quarter, we were having to be overly aggressive to get enough possessions to try and get back in it. When you put yourself down early, you put yourself in a situation where you might have to do some things late in a game that are risky to try and get back into it.”
Hodge posted a team-high 14 points and eight rebounds for the Warriors.
McDonald took the senior’s performance as a silver lining.
“Jackson’s a guy, whenever he’s locked in, who’s aggressive,” McDonald said. “He’s a very difficult player to guard.”
District 29-5A, non-zone
Flour Bluff 60, Victoria West 43
Points: (FB) Pete Herrick 16, James Sakalas 17, Lukas Drasutis 12, Andrew Draper 9; (W) D’andre Fillmore 11, Zo Morgan 11, Jackson Hodge 14.
Halftime: Flour Bluff 29-17. 3-pointers: (FB) Herrick 2, Sakalas 3; (W) Fillmore, Alejandro Gonzalez, Hodge.
Records: Flour Bluff 15-9; West 12-14.