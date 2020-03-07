The Victoria West boys’ golf team shot a season low 624 to place first at the District 30-5A preview on Saturday at the Club at Colony Creek.
The Victoria East girls placed second with a team score of 687 and the Victoria West girls took home third place with a 737 team total.
The East boys placed fourth with a team score of 716.
Jude Stehling led the West boys with a 75 and ended his round with an eagle 3 on the par 5, 18th hole.
Emma Koch turned in a two-day score of 163 to lead the Lady Titans.
Leila Sutherland led the West girls with a two-day score of 180 and Clayton Maraggia shot a two-day total of 165 to lead the Titans.
Other totals for the first-place Warriors were Jared Lofland, who shot a 76, followed by Jordan Hanes and Wyatt Klekar, who both shot 77. The second day team total of 305 – the lowest round ever scored by the current West team.
Lofland finished as the first place medalist for the Warriors with scores of 74-76 for a 150 two-day total.
Stehling took second place with a two-day total of 153.
