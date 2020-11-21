The Victoria West Red team won the VISD Fall Varsity Golf Invitational tournament. The Warriors finished with a team total of 631.
St Joseph finished in 2nd place with a 2-day total of 701 and Victoria East's Gold team finished 3rd with a total of 746.
West senior Wyatt Klekar finished as low medalist shooting a career best 2-under par 69 on day two nd a 2-day total of 145. St Joseph senior Jacob Pena finished in 2nd place one shot back with a 2-day total of 146, followed by West senior Jared Lofland who finished 3rd with a 2-day total of 157.
St. Joseph's Harper Edwards came in first place on the girls side.
