GEORGETOWN — Victoria West finished with a team score of 371 and a two-day total of 743 in the final round of the state preview at White Wing Golf Club on Saturday.
The low score for the Warriors was Wyatt Klekar, who carded an 81. Jared Lofland followed with a 90, Jude Stehling shot 96 and Caleb Reinecke carded a 104.
“I was extremely impressed with the way our boys conducted themselves and kept good attitudes throughout the tournament,” said West coach John Schaller.
