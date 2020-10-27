Leah Gonzales remembers how her junior season ended.
Gonzales wanted revenge for the loss Victoria West suffered at the hands of Gregory-Portland in the Class 5A regional quarterfinals last year.
“Getting swept by them wasn’t a great feeling,” Gonzales said. “We wanted to come out here and show what we we’re made of and prove ourselves.”
But it was more than that, as West (9-3, 9-3) needed a win over Gregory-Portland to stay in third place in District 29-5A.
The Warriors got it, defeating the LadyCats (9-4,7-4) in four sets: 25-16, 25-15, 19-25, 25-18.
“This means just as much for this season too,” Gonzales said. “It means a lot because of our place in district and if we slipped to fourth then we’d have to play a team we lost to in the playoffs two years ago, we don’t want that so we’re focused on winning as many games as we can.”
The match was close from the start, as neither team could gain distance from one another. West was able to find momentum late, scoring seven of the last eight points to win the first set.
West carried the momentum into the second set, gaining a 15-7 lead. Gregory-Portland stormed back to pull within three points, but the Warriors reeled off 10 of the last 12 points.
“The girls just worked incredibly hard coming into this game and it made all the difference,” said West head coach Alysia Hill. “They took things serious all week after the loss to Veterans Memorial, it was a big loss to us and the girls felt the burden of that and responded.”
The Warriors didn’t waste any time in the third set, going up 5-0. But Gregory-Portland again responded, coming back from a 15-8.
West again took the lead in the fourth set, and the LadyCats again fought back to tie the game at 12. But the Warriors we’re able to close the game out.
“Our coaches have really drilled it into us how important these next few games are,” Gonzales said. “We were defeated after that loss to Vets, we felt terrible and that actually set a fire under us. We know we need to win these next games because we rolled over in that game.”
Up next for the Warriors is Flour Bluff, which is undefeated on the year at 12-0 and 10-0 in district.
“We have to win, it’s as simple as that,” Gonzales said. “We have to win Friday and the rest of our games. We have to come out to practice every day and work on our connections and make sure where we need to be, and we have to win.”
With the home stretch of district upcoming, Hill feels the Warriors are at their best.
“You saw a lot of clean ball tonight, our touches are getting cleaner and we’re gelling as a team and that’s exactly what we should be doing at this point of the season,” she said. “I think we’re peaking at the right time. That’s crucial.”
Victoria West 3, Gregory-Portland 1
West 25 25 19 25
GP 16 15 25 18
Highlights: (W) Leah Gonzales 44 assists, 14 digs, 1 kill; Aliana Rojas 6 digs; Sawyer Broughton 7 digs, 9 kills; Madyson Dyabla 3 assists, 24 digs; Kaitlyn Girndt 4 digs; ABigail Schley 6 digs; Rachel Goodwine 1 block, 16 digs, 16 kills; Erin Reynolds 4 digs, 15 kills; Kanella Cohen 3 digs, 2 kills; Caroline Cohen 4 digs, 7 kills. Records: West 9-3, GP: 9-4, 7-4
JV: West 2-0. Freshman: GP 2-1.
