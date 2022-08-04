The Warriors have yet to miss the playoffs since the school opened in 2010 and reached the area round last year during the program’s 12th consecutive postseason appearance.
“I always find pride in the legacy West has and we’ve formed over the years,” said senior outside hitter Caroline Cohen. “Playoffs is kind of an expectation within ourselves as we’re practicing. We always want to go to playoffs and that’s something we always talk about as a goal in the end.”
West (21-11 in 2021) returns 10 players from last season in which it lost to Sharyland Pioneer in the playoffs.
The Warriors expect to have success similar to their 2020 trip to the regional quarterfinals, thanks to their experienced roster.
“The expectations are always high for our Warrior volleyball team,” said head coach Alysia Hill. “It gives us the ability to play free with a competitive attitude.”
Cohen highlighted West’s play at the net after posting 174 kills, 24 blocks and earning first team all-district honors. Senior setters Kayden Clemons and Bailey Dry return, as well.
Clemons had 392 assists last season, earning first-team all-district honors.
Hill expects the leadership of the seniors to set the tone for the Warriors.
“For all of my returning players, I expect them to utilize their experience being in different arenas and gyms,” Hill said. “They know those gyms. Those are their homes away from home. So I expect them to be able to come in and play, and help the younger ones.”
Senior libero Daidree Zarate was called up to varsity midway through last season.
Seven players from Victoria West and four from Victoria East were named to the 29-5A All-District volleyball team.
She made herself comfortable on West’s back row, tallying 306 digs.
Zarate was seven digs behind Abigail Schley’s team-leading 313.
Zarate hopes to use Schley’s advice to improve from last season.
“I’ve always been a libero, but never on varsity,” Zarate said. “Abby really helped me a lot because she was in that position before. She gave me some tips on what to do like how to read the ball better. She was really my push to success.”
When West opens the season on Tuesday in a home tri-match with San Antonio Pieper and Navarro, the biggest goal is to play cohesively.
Hill believes that will be the most crucial piece to the Warriors' success when district play opens.
“That’s my biggest goal, to play as one and be united on the court,” Hill said. “No matter who I put out there, I’m looking for high communication because that’s what brings a group together.”
Recommended For You
Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.