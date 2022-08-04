Victoria West understands its expectations.

The Warriors have yet to miss the playoffs since the school opened in 2010 and reached the area round last year during the program’s 12th consecutive postseason appearance.

“I always find pride in the legacy West has and we’ve formed over the years,” said senior outside hitter Caroline Cohen. “Playoffs is kind of an expectation within ourselves as we’re practicing. We always want to go to playoffs and that’s something we always talk about as a goal in the end.”

West (21-11 in 2021) returns 10 players from last season in which it lost to Sharyland Pioneer in the playoffs.

The Warriors expect to have success similar to their 2020 trip to the regional quarterfinals, thanks to their experienced roster.

“The expectations are always high for our Warrior volleyball team,” said head coach Alysia Hill. “It gives us the ability to play free with a competitive attitude.”

Cohen highlighted West’s play at the net after posting 174 kills, 24 blocks and earning first team all-district honors. Senior setters Kayden Clemons and Bailey Dry return, as well.

Clemons had 392 assists last season, earning first-team all-district honors.

Hill expects the leadership of the seniors to set the tone for the Warriors.

“For all of my returning players, I expect them to utilize their experience being in different arenas and gyms,” Hill said. “They know those gyms. Those are their homes away from home. So I expect them to be able to come in and play, and help the younger ones.”

Senior libero Daidree Zarate was called up to varsity midway through last season.

She made herself comfortable on West’s back row, tallying 306 digs.

Zarate was seven digs behind Abigail Schley’s team-leading 313.

Zarate hopes to use Schley’s advice to improve from last season.

“I’ve always been a libero, but never on varsity,” Zarate said. “Abby really helped me a lot because she was in that position before. She gave me some tips on what to do like how to read the ball better. She was really my push to success.”

When West opens the season on Tuesday in a home tri-match with San Antonio Pieper and Navarro, the biggest goal is to play cohesively.

Hill believes that will be the most crucial piece to the Warriors' success when district play opens.

“That’s my biggest goal, to play as one and be united on the court,” Hill said. “No matter who I put out there, I’m looking for high communication because that’s what brings a group together.”