Victoria West learned a lot about itself last week.

The Warriors rallied to beat San Antonio Southwest 21-16 in the bi-district round of playoffs, four days after the death of teammate Diego Martinez.

West (6-5) had stalled on offense after taking a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, gaining 35 yards from the second quarter until the game-winning 15-yard touchdown pass from Camden Repper to Zachary Sanchez with 48 seconds left in the game.

“I think what gives me confidence is their ability to go out and play hard for each other,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “They continue to want to be together, and their focus and attention while we’re out there on the practice field.”

+3 West dedicates thrilling bi-district win to fallen teammate Victoria West scored with under a minute left to beat San Antonio Southwest in the bi-district round of playoffs on Friday and dedicated the win to fallen teammate Diego Martinez.

Now the Warriors’ focus is on Thursday’s area round game against Brownsville Veterans Memorial (9-2) at 7 p.m. at Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Stadium.

The Chargers’ offense has averaged 46.7 points and 495.8 yards per game. They reached the area round after a 45-3 win over McAllen Rowe in which the Chargers rushed for 359 yards.

But West feels confident in being able to step up against Veterans Memorial’s run-first offense after holding Southwest to 16 points. The Chargers averaged 385.9 yards on the ground with Bryan Chavez’s 1,224 yards and 24 touchdowns leading the way

West forced four turnovers on downs, including two inside the red zone, against the Dragons. The Warriors’ defense enters Thursday’s game with confidence after their performance last week.

“It definitely helps,” said senior linebacker Clayton Sciba. “This is a good team. They’re really good at running, probably better at running the ball than Southwest. But this will help our confidence.”

West got the winning spark last week on a 46-yard kickoff return by Carter Nelson.

He asked to be put in on kickoff return prior to the kickoff.

“A big thing about the playoffs is wanting to continue to stay together,” Boyce said. “I think that was more evident when we lost the lead and the response to the team. Carter, he wanted to be in the game. There was an opportunity because of an injury and created a spot for him to just jump in there.”

The Warriors hope that spark spills over into the area round against a team allowing an average of 12.4 points per game.

“It’s gonna be very important,” said senior receiver/defensive back D’andre Fillmore. “We’ve just got to step up and be more of a third and fourth quarter team.”

Thursday’s winner faces either Corpus Christi Miller or Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North in the regional semifinals.

A win would put West into the third round of playoffs for the first time since 2020 when the Warriors played the day after Christmas against Flour Bluff.

A win would also mark the first time since 2015 that West has played a playoff game on Thanksgiving.

“It’d be a big relief to go to the third round again, like my sophomore year,” Fillmore said. “So, it’d be fun.”