Victoria West’s vision for Kamauri Montgomery played out in real time on Friday.
Montgomery rushed for career highs of 239 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries as the Warriors pulled away in the second half for a 50-35 win over Corpus Christi Carroll at Memorial Stadium in District 14-5A, Division I play.
The win clinched a playoff berth for West (4-4, 4-1), as well.
“Determination, that’s what he shows,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “He’s not easy to take down and he’s just a competitor. I think that’s how those things happen.”
Montgomery’s first carry was a 69-yarder — another career high — in the first quarter to tie the game at 7-7 following a Carroll (4-4, 2-3) touchdown on its opening drive.
“It just got me hyped,” Montgomery said. “It got me in the zone. It just made things easier. It took stress off my back.”
From then on, the 6-foot-tall junior knew he could have success. In addition to his opening score, Montgomery had touchdown runs of 6, 48 and 17 yards. Friday’s success put Montgomery 52 yards shy of the 1,000-yard mark.
“It always gets us excited watching Kamauri run,” said junior offensive lineman Eric Bland. “When we do our job, it makes the job easy and we watch him get his big plays. That’s what we’re here for.”
Montgomery wouldn’t have believed you if you told him he would have a performance like this when practices began in August.
“That’d be crazy. I wouldn’t have expected myself to do that,” Montgomery said. “But I felt like I really stepped up.”
Junior quarterback Camden Repper completed 17 of 23 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns against an interception. D’andre Fillmore and Zachary Sanchez were on the receiving ends of Repper’s touchdown throws with receptions of 8 and 22 yards, respectively.
West’s defense had to step up in the first half, holding the Tigers to a 29-yard field goal by Luke Deleon as the second quarter ended to take a narrow 22-20 lead into halftime.
It was the second time in the first half the Warriors had to hunker down in the red zone and the eight-point swing between those two possessions kept momentum with the Warriors.
“There’s a big difference between 14 and six points,” said junior defensive lineman TK Rollins. “So, obviously, the less points they score, the greater chance you have of winning.”
West was able to force an interception when Kole Sheffel ripped away a pass in the end zone for a touchback in the second quarter while also sacking Carroll quarterback Benny Hernandez three times as a team and limiting the Tigers to 103 yards rushing. Rollins had 1.5 sacks while Trevor Robinson and Seth Niebrandt each had one.
“We’ve gotta step up every play,” Rollins said. “More than often, you’re gonna make a play for your team.”
Still, the Warriors struggled to defend explosive plays. The Tigers had seven plays of 20 or more yards and two of them went for scores.
Heading into next week’s game against Miller (7-1, 4-1), that will be a primary focus for West.
“Every drive on defense is like a big play for us,” Sheffel said. “We need to stop any play on the offensive side so we can get the stop.”
Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.