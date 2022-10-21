Kamauri Montgomery rushed for career-highs of 239 yards and four touchdowns as Victoria West pulled away late in a 50-35 win over Corpus Christi Carroll at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
The win clinched a playoff berth for the Warriors (4-4, 4-1).
The Warriors jumped to a 22-10 lead thanks to touchdown runs of 69 and 6 yards by Montgomery, as well as a 22-yard touchdown pass from Camden Repper to Zachary Sanchez.
But Carroll scored 10 unanswered points in the final 6:17 of the first half on a 23-yard pass from Benny Hernandez to Kyle Callejo-Soto and a 29-yard field goal by Luke Deleon to cut West’s lead to 22-20 at the break.
West was battling for a share of second place on Friday following Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s 38-34 win over Miller on Thursday.
The Warriors will travel to Buccaneer Stadium in Week 10.
Senior D’andre Fillmore was coming off his best performance of the season after racking up 142 yards and four touchdowns on five catches in a 54-10 win over Corpus Christi Ray in Week 8.
Montgomery, a junior, rushed for 98 yards and a season-high three touchdowns last week, bringing his season total to 709 yards and seven touchdowns.
Camden Repper had passed for 1,236 yards and 16 touchdowns for West entering Friday.
The Warriors’ defense had forced 13 turnovers in district play before Friday. Senior Carter Nelson led the turnover push with three interceptions.