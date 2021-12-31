Victoria West wants to be able to handle adversity.
To close out 2021, the Warriors were dealt a short hand in a 62-42 win over Corpus Christi Moody on Friday.
Senior Dion Green was ejected from the game with 1:58 left in the first half after he and Moody’s Davian Johnson shoved each other. Johnson ran onto the floor after a play and was also ejected.
The incident piled on to a slow start that saw West shoot 34% in the first half and commit eight turnovers as Moody led 27-26 at halftime.
“Because we weren’t shooting the ball well, we were playing down,” said West coach Cody McDonald. “We weren’t playing with the energy because the ball wasn’t going into the hole.”
With Green out, West (12-8, 3-1) had to find a way to bring its patented energy to the floor in the second half. McDonald told his players to take out the emotion that led them to the halftime deficit.
On Moody’s first possession out of halftime, the Warriors created three deflections before holding the Trojans (10-11, 0-4) scoreless.
That sparked a 9-0 run for West and the Warriors gained a 36-27 lead midway through the third frame. It was the third lead of the game for West and one it never relinquished.
“We had to wake up. We came to the game asleep,” said junior guard Zo Morgan. “Coach woke us up.”
Junior D’andre Fillmore had five points during that run and finished with a team-high 16 points.
The run to start the second half grew to a 20-5 run across the third quarter. West limited Moody to 15 points in the second half while forcing nine turnovers.
“We wanted to show we had momentum,” Fillmore said. “We had to keep going.”
The Warriors opened the second half 3 of 4 shooting. After shooting 1 of 10 from behind the arc as a team, Morgan hit a pair of 3-pointers to help West get in front.
“I felt like it helped the team a lot and boosted my confidence more,” Morgan said. “We were playing for each other, really.”
When Green left the game, West needed a presence on the glass.
Junior forward Luke Parker stepped up to lead the team with 10 rebounds to go with six points. As a team, West cleared 38 rebounds compared to Moody’s 25.
“If I can get the rebounds, we can get in transition and that’s where we play our best,” Parker said. “So it really is just getting our offense going to get easy points, take a lead and get our momentum going.”
DISTRICT 29-5A
Victoria West 62, Corpus Christi Moody 42
Points: (M) Nate Sada 8, Hezekia Johnson 6, Zavir Vasquez 7, Marley Berral 6, Juan Guevara 5, Elijah Hastings 3, Isiah Edmonds 7; (W) Dion Green 4, Darrion Lacy 5, D’andre Fillmore 16, Jadyn Smith 13, Jeremiah Baldwin 3, Zo Morgan 15, Luke Parker 6, Shawn Mettey 3;
Halftime: Moody 27-26. 3-pointers: (M) Vasquez, Barrel, Guevara, Hastings; (W) Baldwin, Morgan 3, Mettey. Records: Moody 10-11, 0-4; West 12-8, 3-1.
