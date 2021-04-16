Jace Mitscherling came to the plate determined to make Victoria East pay.
With the game tied at 5 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Titans intentionally walked Blake Buzzell, loading the bases for Mitscherling with two outs.
The Victoria West senior stepped to the plate belted a 2 RBI single on the first pitch, in what would turn out to be the winning runs for West in a 6-5 victory over the Titans.
"It made me so mad when they walked Blake, I was like they messed up, they messed up doing that. I was looking for a fastball middle-away, that's exactly what I got and I took advantage of it."
It was the Mitscherling's first hit of the game, and broke him out of a slump that he had been in dating back a few games.
"I was almost thinking about pinch hitting for him but I'm sure glad I didn't," said West head coach Manuel Alvarado. "He and a few other guys had been struggling at the plate, but to come up big in a moment like that is so huge. It says a lot about him. He works a lot on his hitting and that pays off."
East (5-17-2, 2-9) controlled the game for five innings, but just like in the first meeting between these teams, it was the sixth inning where momentum shifted to West's (11-13, 3-7) favor.
East starting pitcher Brady Parker had cruised through five innings, allowing just one run on four hits as East led the game 4-1 after Ceyth Grevey came around to score in the top of the inning on a play in which West committed two fielding errors.
"Brady had a heck of a game on the mound, that's arguably his best game yet," said Victoria East third baseman Kaden Kolle. "He had heart and fight and passion up there. Our defense did really well early on and we were able to scrap a few runs across. We played a really good five inning ball game, we just couldn't close it out."
But two errors committed by East second baseman Mason Sockwell and a walk later, Parker found himself in a bases loaded jam with one out in the bottom of the sixth.
Parker had a chance to get out of it, as he fielded a weak grounder from Brayden Goode but committed a throwing error to home plate, allowing the Warriors to get within two runs.
"This is a young team," Kolle said. "There's a lot of young guys but we need to finish out this season playing our heart out for these seniors. After that this needs to be a wake up call and a lesson for us. We can't let this happen again."
Dawson Orsak, who had come into the game in the third inning to relieve starting pitcher Blane Zeplin, then came to the plate and helped his own cause, hitting an RBI single to left field, and Arnold Carnales tied things on a sacrifice squeeze.
"I had come in bases loaded and got out of that jam by just letting the defense work behind me," Orsak said. "When I got up to the plate I just wanted to help on that side of the ball too and it was a great feeling to be able to do that."
After the free pass to Buzzell, Mitscherling stepped to the plate and scored the games winning runs on his single to left field.
Orsak pitched two outs in the seventh, but after Hunter Baros drove in Kaden Kolle, Colten Matus came in at pitcher and recorded the final out of the night for the save.
"Dawson has grown up a lot this season," Alvarado said. "He's kind of become our reliever this year and he's really embraced that. "Every time he comes in he does a great job and he did the same thing tonight. He did a great job pitching and offensively tonight and he's got a good future ahead of him."
Orsak picked up the win, striking out three and allowing three hits and one earned run over three innings pitched.
The win gives West its first season sweep of East since 2012, and the Titans now lead the overall series 13-9.
"We're finally learning how to play as a team and get some wins," Orsak said. "We just have to keep playing every game one at a time and don't think about the next game on the schedule. We have to focus on what's right in front of us."
District 29-5A
East: 001 201 1 - 1 3 4
West: 001 005 x - 6 6 4
W: Dawson Orsak. L: Brady Parker. S: Colten Matus. Highlights: (E) Kaden Kolle 2-for-4, 1 R; Hunter Baros 1-for-4, 1 RBI; (W) Jace Mitscherling 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, Blake Buzzell 2-for-3, 1 R; Blane Zeplin 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 3.2 IP, 0 H, 2 SO, 0 ER; Dawson Orsak 3 IP, 1 ER, 3 SO, 1-for-2, 1 RBI; Records: East 5-17-2, 2-9; West 11-13, 3-7
