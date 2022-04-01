Victoria West’s Maliea Huerta was looking to get back in a groove at the plate as well as the mound as she went into Tuesday night’s District 29-5A softball game against Corpus Christi King.
Huerta came to the plate with the bases loaded and no outs, and belted a bases-clearing double, as part of a 10-run first inning as West cruised to a 15-0 victory in four innings.
“Tonight was really good. It gave me a lot of confidence,” Huerta said.
Huerta threw two shutout innings before being relieved at the start of the 3rd inning.
“I felt really good coming into tonight’s game. We’ve been trying to work on getting the bats going in the first inning, and that’s what we did tonight. I knew from the begging that coach was going to switch me out so I just tried my best to not let anybody score,” said Huerta.
Multiple players contributed to the win for West (14-8, 8-2).
The top of the order set the table all evening. Sydney Harvey, Zaria Brigham, and Marisa Rosales scored a combined seven runs, plated by Huerta, Grace Weiler, Alexis James, and Jordan Janak.
For West coach Jody Thompson, the hope is for this game to build confidence and momentum as they make a playoff push in a crowded 29-5A district.
“I think we really needed this game. I asked them to come out and hit, and that’s just what they did. Everybody hit, everybody did a great job, and everybody got to play. It gives us a great look into the next couple of games that we have,” said Thompson.
Thompson was also pleased with what she saw out of her pitchers.
“They were outstanding. All year they have been pretty solid. I can’t ask much more of any of them. They do what is asked of them and they trust their defense.”
DISTRICT 29-5A
King 000 0 — 0 2 1
West (10)03 2 — 15 18 1
