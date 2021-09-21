Things just came easy for Victoria West on Tuesday night.
The Warriors (13-8, 5-2) beat District 29-5A foe Corpus Christi Moody (16-9, 3-4) in three sets (25-9, 25-16, 26-24) at home.
West used a 15-1 run to take control of the first set after falling behind 4-3. It extended that run to 22-5 to close out the set.
The Warriors picked up five aces in the set, three of which come from Abigail Schley, to punctuate the dominant opening to the match.
“Since we won that big in the first set, we knew we just had to keep that same energy and go out and do the same in the second and third sets,” senior hitter Dailynn Zarate said. “It was very exciting to be able to do that.”
West’s biggest adversity came in the third set when it trailed by five points, its biggest deficit of the match. Kayden Clemons quick set caught the Lady Trojans off guard to give the Warriors a 24-23 lead before going on to win the set three points later on Hannah Loest’s 10th kill of the match.
“We knew us being relaxed in the third set wasn’t OK,” Zarate said. “So we knew we had to step up because we knew we were the better team. When we did get relaxed in the third set, we knew what we were doing wasn’t OK.”
Clemons, a junior, led the team with 21 assists, and Madeline Rendon added 19 assists. The duo also combined for 14 digs. Having both setters deliver those kind of results was a plus for West.
“Setters are crucial. They’re the quarterback of the team,” said West coach Alysia Hill. “When they’re hitting their marks, the team tends to get on fire. The hits are there. The connection’s there. Not only did they hit their mark setting, they played some fabulous defense, as well.”
Clemons and Rendon enabled nine different Warriors to pick up kills in Tuesday’s win.
“The setters do a good job at setting and it starts with the pass,” Zarate said. “Then, they get a good set. As hitters, we connect with them and practice a lot.”
After being forced to withdraw from two of the three tournaments West had scheduled, Hill was pleased to see the team play in such a dominant fashion.
“Preparation starts in practice,” she said. “When they know they are trying to get to the level they want to be at and to compete in our district, they understand when they get an opportunity to get on the court that they want to get better.”
District 29-5A
Victoria West 3, Corpus Christi Moody 0
West 25 25 26
Moody 9 16 24
Highlights: (VW) Dailynn Zarate 12 kills, 3 digs; Hannah Loest 10 kills, 3 digs, ace; Kaylee Steele 10 kills, ace; Caroline Cohen 9 kills, 4 digs, 0.5 blocks; Kayden Clemons 21 assists, 5 digs, 5 aces; Madeline Rendon 19 assists, 9 digs, 2 aces; Daidree Zarate 13 digs, kill; Abigail Schley 10 digs, 4 aces. Records: Victoria West 13-8, 5-2; Corpus Christi Moody 16-9, 3-5
