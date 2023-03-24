Victoria West knows it is a team capable of putting runs on the board when needed.
The Lady Warriors entered Friday night’s District 29-5A, North Zone game against Corpus Christi Miller riding a two-game winning streak in which they run-ruled both opponents.
However, they started off the game against the Lady Bucs down 5-0 entering the bottom of the second inning.
“When they came in I told them, ‘We’re not playing like us. We have to be aggressive and attack and we need to change the momentum on our side,” said West head coach Amber Powell.
The Lady Warriors proceeded to score 12 runs in the inning to lift them to a 15-5 fifth inning run-rule victory over Miller (13-13, 0-4) at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
“It was amazing,” said West senior Marisa Rosales about the second inning. “It’s always fun seeing your teammate do good. You’re happy for them then you want to do that, then (others) want to do that and it’s just like a pattern that keeps going on and on.”
Rosales ended the game going 1-for-3, adding two RBI’s off of a double in the second inning. She relieved West pitcher Mikalya Davis after the second inning and didn’t allow a hit.
West junior Kayla Garcia ended with a game-high four RBI's, the first two coming off of a double in the second inning, and the last two off of a single.
Karstyn Cann, Emmaleigh Martinez, Lilly Chavez and Jordan Janak combined for another five RBI's in the inning.
"When we're attacking pitches and being aggressive in the box, that's when we hit better," Powell said.
The Lady Warriors (9-17, 2-2) have now outscored their last three opponents 48-12.
“I feel like our team is really coming together and we’re starting to have a lot more chemistry,” Rosales said. “When we have that chemistry and that energy going on everyone starts playing well and everyone is lifted up and everything just goes amazing.”
District 29-5A, North Zone
Victoria West 15, Corpus Christi Miller 5
Miller 0 5 0 0 0 — 5 3 5
West 0 12 2 0 1 — 15 12 1
W: Mikayla Davis L: Mary Guzman. Highlights: (W) Kayla Garcia 2-for-3, 4 RBI’s, 2 R; Jordan Janak 1-for-3, RBI, 2 R; Grace Weiler 4-for-4, RBI, 2 R; Marisa Rosales 1-for-3, 2 RBI’s; Karstyn Cann 1-for-3, 2 RBI, R; (M) Isabella Campos 1-for-3, 2 RBI’s, R; Jaselle Salinas 0-for-3, 0-for-3, RBI; Raven Barron 1-for-3, 2 RBI’s. Records: West 9-17, 2-2; Miller 13-13, 0-4.