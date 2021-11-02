KINGSVILLE — A setter is essentially the quarterback of a volleyball team.
Setters are tasked with directing the offense and ensuring it operates smoothly.
Victoria West has an abundance of setters with Madelyn Rendon and Kayden Clemons each quarterbacking the offense.
The duo combined for 34 assists, with Rendon’s 20 leading the team, as the Warriors downed Laredo Martin in straight sets (25-21, 25-18, 25-19) in Tuesday’s Class 5A bi-district match at Kingsville High School.
Their performance also sparked four Warriors to notch five or more kills in Tuesday’s win. Kaylee Steele led the team with 10.
After a long regular season, Rendon credited the setters’ performances to the demeanor they acquired before the playoffs.
“We know from past experiences that staying calm will lead to being less stressed on the court,” Rendon said. “Then, we can just play how we usually play and do what we have to.”
Staying calm wasn’t easy with West trailing in each set.
After falling behind 3-1 in the first set, West went on a 4-0 run to take a 5-3 lead it didn’t relinquish. However, the Warriors had to hold off two runs from the Lady Tigers that cut West’s lead to three points each time.
Dailynn Zarate and Hannah Loest led the way with three kills apiece in the opening set to quell each of those runs.
“I think it’s really good that not just our setters, but our hitters and our defense stayed calm because it shows they trust each other,” said West coach Alysia Hill.
West trailed 8-5 in Set 2 before it engineered an 11-0 run thanks to a pair of aces from Daidree Zarate, and five kills from Kaylee Steele. Zarate finished the match with five aces.
After watching film on Martin, Zarate knew she had the chance to be successful from the service line.
“I knew I had to make my serves right since they were hiding their libero, and coach [Hill] was giving me the right signals to the weaker defense,” Zarate said. “I knew my serves had to be on point so we could get them out of system and take out their hitters.”
The Warriors fell behind 17-14 in the third set after Martin went on a 4-0 run. Kills from Steele and Caroline Cohen, as well as Zarate’s fifth ace, helped the Warriors go on an 11-2 run to close out the match.
Steele couldn’t be happier with the passes and sets West’s hitters were getting.
“The passes were very good. They were on point,” Steele said. “The sets were also really good. They allowed us to be able to put balls down and keep moving in the game.”
West faces the Sharyland Pioneer-Donna winner in the area round.
CLASS 5A BI-DISTRICT
Victoria West 3, Laredo Martin 0
West 25 25 25
Martin 21 18 19
Highlights: (VW) Kaylee Steele 10 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace, 1 dig; Caroline Cohen 9 kills, 1.5 blocks, 1 dig; Dailynn Zarate 6 kills, 2 digs; Avery Carlow 6 kills, 4 digs, 0.5 blocks; Hannah Loest 4 kills, 4 digs, 1 block; Grace Weiler 2 kills, 1 dig, 1 block; Daidree Zarate 20 digs, 5 aces, 2 assists; Madelyn Rendon 20 assists, 5 digs, 1 ace; Kayden Clemons 14 assists, 4 digs; Abigail Schley 7 digs, 2 aces; Jazmine Valenzuela 5 digs; Records: West 21-14, Martin 26-9
