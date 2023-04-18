Victoria West defeated Corpus Christi Miller 10-3 for their senior night at Riverside Stadium.

“It’s good to finally be back in the win column,” said West head coach Austin Molinaro. “The boys played well and it gave us an opportunity to praise the seniors. They've been busting their butts since I’ve been here.”

For much of district play hitting with runners in scoring position has been an area of weakness for the Warriors (7-17-1, 1-6).

In Tuesday's District 29-5A North Zone game they finally broke through against Miller (0-20, 0-7) and did so early on with five runs in the second inning.

Junior catcher Logan Schmedt got the party started in the second inning with a line drive double to left field which brought in two runs.

Three batters later Justis Trenck had his moment on senior night with a two run triple.

“That really changed the momentum and that really swung the game towards us,” Trenck said. “That’s all we need is the momentum and once we get going we can definitely compete.”

While the Warriors’ bats put up crooked numbers on offense, senior right hander Austin Arietta was throwing up zeros on the mound.

In his final outing at Riverside Arietta was almost perfect, throwing 3.1 innings, allowing just one hit and striking out four Buccaneers hitters before exiting to an applause from the home crowd.

Arietta was relieved by senior Ryan Waters in the fourth inning who gave the Warriors one inning of relief work before turning the ball over to fellow senior Jacoby Flores for another inning of work.

Senior Ivan Ramirez got the final five outs in the victory.

“For all of these guys to get to play the majority of the game and for most of them to get to pitch feels really good,” Molinaro said about his seniors.

The Warriors came back in the fourth with five more runs. It was the bottom of the order that got things started again with the eight hole hitter Flores doubling down the right field line to score Schmedt.

When the lineup turned over Trenck perfectly executed a squeeze bunt that scored Flores from third as the Warriors put the game permanently out of reach.

“It’s emotional for a lot of these kids coming off the field for maybe the last time,” Molinaro said. “But it was good to see them out there and compete for one another.”

With the season wrapping up on the road against Miller, the Warriors were glad to get a home win for the entire team.

“It’s great to send the seniors out on a high note, but even for the younger guys it’s big not ending the season on a sour note,” Molinaro said. “Knowing that we can play at a competitive level and whatever happened the last couple of weeks isn’t necessarily the makeup of this team and we have the guys to compete.”

District 29-5A, North Zone

Victoria West 10, Corpus Christi Miller 3

Miller 000 012 0— 3 4 1

East 050 500 — 10 6 0

W: Austin Arietta L: J.B. Brown. Highlights: (W) Justis Trenck 1-for-2 1 3B, 2 R’s, 2 SB’s 3 RBI’s; Austin Arietta 3.1 IP 1 H 4 K’s; Logan Schmedt 2-for-3 1 2B, 1 SB, 2 RBI’s. Records: Miller 0-20. 0-7; West 7-17-1, 1-6.