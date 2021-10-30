CORPUS CHRISTI — For the third consecutive season, Victoria West will make a trip to the postseason.
The Warriors defeated Corpus Christi Carroll 54-28 at Cabaniss Stadium Friday night to lock up a playoff berth. The win moved West to 6-3 overall and 5-2 in District 15-5A, Division I.
West outgained the Tigers in total yards 419-387, with 230 yards coming through the air.
Senior running back Kibreante Williams had his second consecutive 100-yard rushing game with 163 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. It was his third 100-yard performance of the season.
Sophomore quarterback Braden Luedeker was 11 of 23 passing for 230 yards and four touchdowns against one interception. Luedeker found senior Dion Green for two of the four touchdown passes.
Green finished the game with a team-high 98 yards receiving while adding two yards and a touchdown rushing.
West picked up a pair of interceptions behind Jordan Thibodeaux and Jeremiah Baldwin. Thibodeaux returned his interception for a touchdown in the first half.
The Warriors finish the season against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (8-1, 6-1) on Friday at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium.
