Victoria West’s Madyson Dybala wanted to win for her teammates.
“I wanted to make sure that the seniors got a win in their last (home) district opener,” said Dybala, a junior. “We’re all really excited about the win, and it was awesome that the seniors were able to have this.”
Victoria West faced Corpus Christi King, winning in three sets: 25-14, 25-21 and 25-16.
West stormed ahead in the first set, taking eight of the first nine points, and kept the lead for the entirety of the set. The second set was much tighter, as the teams traded leads throughout. CC King built up a 19-15 lead in the set, but West battled to go up two sets to zero.
The Warriors then easily got through the third set to take home the victory and remain unbeaten in district play.
West head coach Alysia Hill said although the team looked shaky at times, she was happy with the performance.
“It’s always good to know that the team can regroup and show a level of maturity on the court to come back and finish a set,” she said. “Then, to see them take the same energy into the next set and finish off the match, that’s exactly what you want as a coach.”
Hill was happy that the team worked together throughout and thinks they are prepared for district.
“It’s a coach’s dream to see a team come together, work together and get better together, and that is exactly what I saw tonight,” Hill said. “They wanted to go to another level, and even though we had some rough patches, they pulled through together to get the win.”
West was led by Kia Wilborn, who had 16 assists and 14 digs in the game, Piper Kallman also had 16 assists and recorded three kills and one dig as well. Dybala finished with 12 kills, second best on the team.
“We came out a little bit shaky tonight, but as time went on, we got better and better,” Dybala said. “We have to come out next time and be at our best from the beginning.”
For senior Anjelica Joy, the night was especially memorable.
“It was so nice to get this win,” she said. “I’m so proud of everybody and it just makes these four years that all the seniors have worked so hard for even better.
West was co-district champion with Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial last season, and Joy said the team is ready for the grind of a district schedule.
“It gives me so much confidence, knowing what we did last year, because we are going to be even better,” Joy said. “We all mesh together as a group, and I think we can win district and even go to state.”
With the win, Victoria West improved to 19-7 overall and 2-0 in district play. The Warriors will play at 4:30 p.m. Friday against Industrial.
Victoria West 3, Corpus Christi King 0
West 25 25 25
CC King 14 21 16
Highlights: (VW) Kia Willborn 14 digs, 16 assists; Erin Reynolds 13 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Piper Kallman 3 kills, 1 dig, 16 assists; Toni Ramirez 7 kills 1 dig, 1 block; Madyson Dybala 12 digs; Leah Gonzales 3 kills; Rachel Goodwine 6 kills, 4 digs, 1; Anjelica Joy 1 block; Aliana Rojas 7 digs; Kendal Wilkey 2 kills.
