SAN ANTONIO — There was only one possible outcome for Victoria West on Friday.

The Warriors never doubted they would win their Class 5A, Division I bi-district playoff game with San Antonio Southwest on Friday, four days after the death of senior offensive lineman Diego Martinez.

West scored in the final 48 seconds on a 15-yard pass from Camden Repper to Zachary Sanchez to take a 21-16 lead before D’andre Fillmore’s interception with no time remaining sealed the win.

The Warriors (6-5) advance to face Brownsville Veterans Memorial (9-2) in the area round at 7 p.m. next Thursday at Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Stadium. Southwest falls to 7-4 to finish the season.

“Diego, he would be really, really proud of us,” said senior lineman Luis Carlos Islas, who described Martinez as someone like a brother to him. “He’d be doing his little dance, his little weird dance. He’d be laughing. I know he’d be really proud of us.”

Repper saw the opening for Sanchez after the defense continued its blanket coverage of Fillmore, who finished with five catches for 97 yards and a touchdown.

“You could see the defense go over to (Fillmore) and you could see a hole open for Zach,” Repper said. “I just had to put it on him and let Zach do his work.”

West fell behind after allowing 16 unanswered points in the second half, including a 20-yard interception return by Southwest’s Angel Quintero with 17 seconds left in the third quarter. Tim Olague’s 22-yard field goal with 1:48 left in the game put the Dragons up by two.

Senior Carter Nelson sparked the game-winning drive on the ensuing kickoff, returning it 46 yards to Southwest’s 16-yard line. The first attempt by Southwest was kicked out of bounds and the Dragons were forced to re-kick after a 5-yard penalty.

He asked to be put on kickoff return after seeing the Dragons kickoff to the same area.

“We knew we had to win for Diego and keep this rally going,” Nelson said. “We didn’t want this family to stop. We knew it was win or go home. Losing was never an option.”

Prior to that return, West managed 35 yards of total offense and finished with 194 yards of total offense compared to Southwest’s 339.

The Warriors led by two touchdowns after the first quarter thanks to a 12-yard pass from Repper to Fillmore on the opening drive and a 10-yard run by Repper on the next. West got 143 of its total yards in the first quarter.

“I think they figured out how to come together,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “When we got behind, I went down to the kickoff return team. You would’ve thought we had the lead the way they were talking, like we were gonna go get it. I’m just super proud.”

West’s defense was the reason it was still in the game despite its offense coming up empty-handed on six consecutive drives after the first quarter.

The Warriors forced three turnovers on downs and limited Southwest to 10 points in the redzone from four trips. Two of the turnovers on downs came inside West’s 20-yard line.

West also blocked the extra point following the interception return and preserved a 14-13 lead at the time thanks to Kole Sheffel.

“The mental toughness in that situation, Kole showed it,” Boyce said. “Kind of what goes through the bloodstream of these kids.”