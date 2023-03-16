Victoria West desperately needed to feel the highs of a win once again.
The Lady Warriors entered their Thursday morning matchup against Victoria East with a 6-17 record. Their last win came on March 4 after having lost their first two District 29-5A, North Zone games.
“When we played our first district game, they were nervous, and that really affected them. It affected the way they played,” West head coach Amber Powell said about her team. “I feel like this game I told them ‘Don’t be nervous, be excited, be aggressive, attack the ball, want the ball and go all out.’”
West aggression showed against the Lady Titans, as they dominated them 17-6 in a six inning run-rule victory on a rainy day at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
The win over East (7-17-1, 0-2) was West’s seventh straight in the series.
“(The win) felt really good, especially as a team coming in struggling in the season (with) new players, girls playing up and people having to fill in different positions,” said West’s Mikayla Davis. “ It’s been really good, and getting this rivalry win has really pushed us to continue the season.”
West (7-17, 1-2) opened up the game with a Grace Weiler run off of a Lilly Chavez double. The Lady Warriors then exploded for six runs in the second inning, three of them coming off of East errors.
“We didn’t play very well. We scored a few runs, but other than that not a whole lot of positives,” said East head coach Melissa Buck. “We didn’t pitch great. Defense was alright, but nothing stellar, and we didn’t do a very good job of controlling the run game and gave up a few too many extra bases.”
The Lady Titans were able to close the gap in the third inning, putting up four runs. However, West was able to continue its hot streak in the later innings with Davis adding three RBI’s over the fourth and fifth innings.
Karsytn Cann and Kendall Marshall each added two-run singles in the sixth inning to close out the game.
“We’ve just been focused on attacking pitches instead of getting deep in the count, so they’re being more aggressive at the plate,” said Powell, who got her first win over East as West’s first-year head coach.
Davis ended the game going 2-for-5 with three RBI’s and a run. She also got the win at pitcher for West, pitching the first three innings. Maria Rosales, who ended the game with three runs, closed out the game in the circle.
“I feel like they both did a good job and staying mentally tough to then come back and hit when they were up to bat,” Powell said about Davis and Rosales.
District 29-5A, North Zone
Victoria West 162 314 — 17 14 2
Victoria East 004 020 — 6 9 4
W: Mikayla Davis L: Mia Amador. Highlights: (W) Grace Weiler 3-for-5, 2 RBI, 3 R; Karstyn Cann 3-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 R; Mikayla Davis 2-for-5, 3 RBI’s, R; Kendall Marshall 2-for-5, 2 RBI’s, R. (E) Harley Driscoll 2-for-4, RBI, R; Brooke Escalona 1-for-4, R, RBI; Rylie Ramos 2-for-4, R, RBI. Records: West 7-17, 1-2; East 7-17-1, 0-2.