Jace Mitscherling came to the plate determined to make Victoria East pay.
With the game tied at five in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Titans intentionally walked Victoria West's Blake Buzzell, loading the bases with two outs.
Mitscherling hit a two-run single on the first pitch for what would turn out to be the winning runs for the Warriors in a 6-5 District 29-5A victory.
West (12-13, 4-7) earned its first season sweep of the Titans (5-18-2, 2-10) since 2012.
"It made me so mad when they walked Blake, I was like 'They messed up, they messed up doing that,'" Mitscherling said. "I was looking for a fastball middle-away, that's exactly what I got and I took advantage of it."
Mitscherling's first hit of the game broke a slump dating back a few games.
"I was almost thinking about pinch hitting for him, but I'm sure glad I didn't," said West head coach Manuel Alvarado. "He and a few other guys had been struggling at the plate, but to come up big in a moment like that is so huge. It says a lot about him. He works a lot on his hitting and that pays off."
East controlled the game for five innings, but like the first meeting between the teams, it was the sixth inning where momentum shifted in West's favor.
East starting pitcher Brady Parker cruised through five innings, allowing just one run on four hits.
The Titans led 4-1 after Ceyth Grevey scored in the top of the inning on two West fielding errors in the same play.
"Brady had a heck of a game on the mound, that's arguably his best game yet," said Victoria East third baseman Kaden Kolle. "He had heart and fight and passion up there. Our defense did really well early on and we were able to scrap a few runs across. We played a really good five-inning ball game, we just couldn't close it out."
West loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth on two errors and a walk.
The Warriors scored a run when Parker committed an error attempting to throw home on a weak grounder by Brayden Goode.
"This is a young team," Kaden Kolle said. "There's a lot of young guys but we need to finish out this season playing our heart out for these seniors. After that this needs to be a wake-up call and a lesson for us. We can't let this happen again."
Dawson Orsak, who had relieved starting pitcher Blane Zeplin in the third inning, got the Warriors within a run with an RBI single.
West tied the game on a squeeze bunt by Arnold Carnales.
"I had come in bases loaded and got out of that jam by just letting the defense work behind me," Orsak said. "When I got up to the plate, I just wanted to help on that side of the ball too and it was a great feeling to be able to do that."
Orsak got two outs in the seventh before Kolle scored on a single by Hunter Baros.
Colten Matus relieved Orsak and recorded the final out of the night for the save.
"Dawson has grown up a lot this season," Alvarado said of Orsak, who struck out three to earn the win. "He's kind of become our reliever this year and he's really embraced that. "Every time he comes in he does a great job and he did the same thing tonight. He did a great job pitching and offensively tonight and he's got a good future ahead of him."
East leads the overall series 13-9.
"We're finally learning how to play as a team and get some wins," Orsak said. "We just have to keep playing every game one at a time and don't think about the next game on the schedule. We have to focus on what's right in front of us."
District 29-5A
Victoria West 6, Victoria East 5
East 001 201 1 — 1 3 4
West 001 005 x — 6 6 4
W: Dawson Orsak. L: Brady Parker. S: Colten Matus. Highlights: (E) Kaden Kolle 2-for-4, R; Hunter Baros 1-for-4, RBI. (W) Jace Mitscherling 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Blake Buzzell 2-for-3, R; Blane Zeplin 2-for-4, RBI; Dawson Orsak 3 IP, 1 ER, 3 SO, 1-for-2, 1 RBI. Records: East 5-18-2, 2-10; West 12-13, 4-7
