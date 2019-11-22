Victoria West defensive coordinator Trey Aley has won the Dairy MAX assistant coach of the week award, Dave Campbell's Texas Football announced Friday.
Aley's defense helped lead the Warriors to a 44-7 win over La Joya Palmview last Friday in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
"Of course this is a tremendous honor for me, but I believe it's even more of an honor for the everyone around me," Aley said. "The players, the coaches that work with me on the defensive side of the ball. It's just an accumulation of everybody's efforts and talents that has made this happen."
The Warriors gave up 133 yards of total offense in the game and held Palmview to just one score.
The game against Palmview was the third straight that the West defense has given up single digit points.
"He's a great coach, I love him," said James Avery, a senior linebacker for the Warriors. "He's put hours and hours into watching film and then lining us up in the correct positions so that we can do our jobs. He puts us in the best position to win every week."
West forced two turnovers in the game as well. Bryce Sitka intercepted a pass and Jody Ybarra recovered a fumble.
The Warriors held Palmview to 102 yards rushing and forced eight punts from the Lobos.
The award is given out each week to one assistant coach in the state of Texas.
"He's meant a great deal to this school," said West head coach Courtney Boyce. "He's been here since it opened and takes great pride in these kids and what they do. He understands both the big picture and the daily process. He brings a lot of intensity every day, and I think the kids feed off of that. He always does a great job of putting the players in the right place and the kids respond to him."
