Victoria West's D'Andre Fillmore catches the ball in the end zone for the touchdown during Friday's District 15-5A, Division I Battle for the Boot game against Victoria East at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
Victoria West's Chase Patek lifts the Battle of the Boot Trophy after being named the game's MVP after Friday's District 15-5A, Division I Battle for the Boot game against Victoria East at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
West took the lead early, after a Sammy Brito interception, Buzzell found La'Trell Barfield for a 34-yard score to take the lead.
"Our defense has been getting better every week," said West head coach Courtney Boyce. "Them coming out here and shutting them out in the first half. I think it definitely gave us the freedom on the offensive side of the ball to play how we wanted to."
West went on to score 44 unanswered points to start the game, until Latavian Johnson got East on the board midway through the third quarter with a 6-yard run.
Victoria West’s Dion Green, left, catches the ball in the end zone for a touchdown during Friday’s District 15-5A, Division I Battle for the Boot game against Victoria East at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
Victoria West's La'Trell Barfield, right, celebrates with D'Andre Fillmore after catching a touchdown during Friday's District 15-5A, Division I Battle for the Boot game against Victoria East at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
West answered back with another Buzzell to Barfield touchdown before East scored twice in the fourth on Alan Jimenez runs.
"Today didn't go how we wanted, but we're still a great team," said East senior running back Alan Jimenez. "We came back out there in the second half and gave it all we got and really just came together as a team."
Buzzell threw for 208-yards and had six total touchdowns on the night to help West to a victory over their rivals in the District 15-5A, Division I matchup.
Chase Patek had 197 yards rushing and a touchdown while being named the MVP of the game.
"I have faith in everybody on this offense," Buzzell said. "My o-line, they block amazing for me, my receivers, I can throw the ball anywhere near them and they'll make a play. They make me the quarterback I am and I think we just have a really good team this year."
For East, Johnson rushed for 183 yards and a touchdown, while Jimenez had 74 yards and two scores.
The Titans have now lost three straight district games, falling to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, Flour Bluff and West.
Jimenez knows how important next week's game against Corpus Christi King is.
"We have to come out and have the best week of practice we've had," he said. "Our season isn't over, we just have to start turning things around next week if we want to get into the playoffs."
For West, it's now two straight district games with over 45 points scored. The Warriors will face Gregory-Portland next week, which comes off a 43-12 loss to Flour Bluff.
"First thing is we have to heal up and we'll look at the film and we know that Gregory-Portland is a good team. We jut have to continue to get better daily, and these guys motto is 'no shortcuts, lets work' and it's indicative of the way they approach everyday."
But Gregory-Portland isn't the only thing on the Warriors minds.
"We can't be satisfied," Buzzell said. "We have to stay focused and not let this game be the high point of our season. There's still more games left and we have to ball out.
NOTE: Victoria West senior running back Chase Patek was named the Most Valuable Player of Friday’s game by the Victoria ISD Education Foundation. was awarded a check for $1,000 and the traveling trophy. The $1,000 cash award is sponsored by Dr. Sanjeev Bhatia, owner of Crossroads Health Center, and his wife, Vandana R. Bhatia. The MVP’s high school may use the $1,000 cash prize in a positive way that will enrich, inspire or enhance opportunities for its students. The traveling trophy will be displayed at each campus, signifying annual bragging rights.
Tyler Tyre is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. He can be reached at 361-580-6576 or at ttyre@vicad.com or @tylertyre.
As a Texas native I am so happy to be joining the Advocate staff and be staying in my home state. In May, 2019 I graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Journalism. I love to use the medium of sports to tell peoples stories.
